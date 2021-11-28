Illinois area wrestling: Teams, individuals to watch

Teams to watch
Sherrard: Having won or shared the Three Rivers Conference championship the last three seasons and 10 times in head coach Jeff Garrett's previous 15 years at the helm, the Tigers return a strong senior nucleus from last year's 16-3 squad and should again be one of the teams to beat in the TRAC.
Riverdale: In addition to finishing 23-3, the Rams went 10-1 to share the Three Rivers title with Sherrard last season. Bolstered by the return of several junior standouts who played key roles in an IHSA Class 1A regional championship finish in 2020, Riverdale will again be a force to reckon with in the conference.
Erie-Prophetstown: The Panthers are coming off a 9-2 Three Rivers finish, tying Princeton for third place; they were the only squad to beat Sherrard in conference competition last season. With several all-conference standouts back in the fold, including a pair of first-team selections, E-P has the potential to rise to the top this winter.
Orion: The Chargers posted a 7-4 mark in Three Rivers dual-meet action, which was good for only a fifth-place finish in the highly competitive conference. With former Davenport Assumption state champion Nick Georegan taking over as head coach, Orion will be on the young side but still has plenty of potential for success.
Mercer County: Winners of back-to-back IHSA Class 1A regional team titles in 2019 and '20, and having won three titles in the last four postseasons, the Golden Eagles return several individual sectional qualifiers from their 2020 squad and should benefit come postseason time from a rugged regular-season schedule.
Individuals to watch
Collin Altensey, jr., Riverdale: A second team All-Three Rivers Conference selection at 138 pounds after finishing 23-3, Altensey was a sectional champion at 106 pounds in 2020 and finished fifth at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Champaign.
Walker Anderson, jr., Sherrard: Had only one loss against 18 wins last season and was named All-Three Rivers second team at 220 pounds.
Reese Finch, jr., Rockridge: Coming off a 15-2 record and first team All-Three Rivers honors at 152 pounds, making him the lone first team all-conference selection for a Rocket squad that finished 5-6 and tied Morrison for sixth place in the league.
Austin Fratzke, sr., Sherrard: An honorable mention All-Three Rivers selection at 138 pounds after going 20-4 last season, Fratzke will be a part of a solid senior group that looks to extend the Tigers' conference-title run to four.
Jacob Gibson, so., Erie-Prophetstown: Had an impressive debut season at 106 pounds, finishing 16-1 and earning first team All-Three Rivers Conference honors.
Jase Grunder, jr., Erie-Prophetstown: A second team All-Three Rivers honoree at 138 pounds after finishing 16-5, Grunder looks to add to a successful freshman season that saw him qualify for state at 120 pounds.
Maddix Moninski, sr., Orion: Finished 20-3 and was honorable mention All-Three Rivers at 170 pounds and will be one of the veteran leaders in the Chargers' lineup this winter.
Dylan Russell, sr., Sherrard: Was 15-3 and earned second team All-TRAC honors at 152 pounds last season, Russell looks to be one of the key pieces in a senior-heavy Tiger lineup.
Nathan Schaefer, sr., Morrison: Posted a perfect 14-0 mark at 285 pounds last season, earning first team All-Three Rivers honors.
Brock Smith, jr., Riverdale: Recorded a perfect 22-0 record at 132 pounds as a sophomore, earning first team All-Three Rivers honors and was an IHSA sectional runner-up and state qualifier in '20, finishing in fifth place.
Alex Watson, jr., Riverdale: A first team All-TRAC selection at 145 pounds, Watson almost posted a perfect season by finishing 25-1.
Kayden White, sr., Morrison: Coming off a 19-2 campaign at 182 pounds that earned him first team All-Three Rivers honors.