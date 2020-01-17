Host Leafs second after opening session of Geneseo Invitational

At least one local wrestler will be competing for a title at the Geneseo Invitational Saturday as Rock Island's Kyle Gant and Geneseo's Luke Henkhaus will be facing off in a 126-pound semifinal.

Gant and Henkhaus are among 12 Quad-Cities area wrestlers who advanced to the semifinals in Day 1 of the invitational.

The Maple Leafs sit in second place with 80.5 team points, trailing only Thornton Fractional North's 84.5. Rock Island is in fifth with 65 points and United Township is 14th with 13 points.

North Scott, originally scheduled to attend, pulled out because of the weather.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gant, who picked up two decision wins Friday, will be joined in the semifinals by a trio of teammates.

Manny Limon got a major decision over Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Jonah Hallam in the 113-pound quarters after a first-round bye. Victor Guzman got a tech fall over Geneseo's Bryce Bealer after also getting a first-round bye in the 132-pound bracket. The only Rock to reach the semifinals in the upper weights was 182-pounder David Marceleno, who pinned TF North's Caleb Green after a first-round bye.

The hosts had seven wrestlers qualify for the semifinals, led by Anthony Montez, who pinned Travion Carpenter from UT at 113 pounds after getting a bye.