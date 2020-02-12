Evans, Bulldogs punch ticket to state duals

“This was good for their confidence. They were feeding off each other tonight.”

Evans, in particular, gave the Bulldogs an emotional lift.

Prairie elected to bump Kegley up a weight. It backfired.

Elijah Mendoza (120) posted a 6-4 decision for the Bulldogs in the opening match before Evans overcame an early deficit and injury stoppage to handle Kegley.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

“That’s just pure toughness,” Bettendorf heavyweight Griffin Liddle said of Evans. “He’s our leader and it shows in practice. He is the toughest kid in there. It showed on the mat today.”

Kegley recorded the first takedown, but Evans responded late in the period to snatch a 3-2 lead. Evans, ranked third, used a reversal and three near fall points in the second period before adding on two more takedowns in the final period.

“I’ve wrestled a lot of tough matches this year at The Clash and the Waverly duals,” Evans said. “I know my conditioning is going to come out, my will to win is going to come out on top.”

Evans, a two-time state place winner, will wrestle at Loras next season.

Knight said there was never consideration shutting Evans down for the remainder of the year.