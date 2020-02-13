Altenseys savoring Riverdale wrestling success

"It's awesome," Collin Altensey said. "As a team, we hadn't been that good for awhile, so it's great for me to get to be a part of this with Trystan. We prepared over the summer to reach our goals. First it was individual goals, but we wanted to do it for the team also, and that included both of us getting big points at regionals."

After winning his 106-pound regional title by pinning Alleman sophomore Dalton Nimrick in 3:38, the younger Altensey knew he did not need to encourage his brother much when it came to putting up a similar performance.

"He knows what he has to do to get ready," said Collin. "I didn't need to talk to him much."

Ranked fourth at 170, the older Altensey is a two-time state qualifier at 152 pounds, with last year's march to Champaign including his first individual sectional title. Capping his career as a state champion is also on his list of goals. However, he knows that will not be easy.

"Our sectional (Oregon) is really tough," he said. "I really hope I can win it all, but I've got to take each match one at a time."

For Collin Altensey, this weekend's trip to Oregon's Blackhawk Center for the sectional round offers the promise of redemption as he hopes to book his first trip to Champaign's State Farm Center.

"Garrett Luke (of Lena-Winslow/Stockton) beat me earlier in the year (5-3 at the North-South Duals), and we got split at Oregon, so I could see him in the finals if I make it," he said. "Right now, I'm feeling pretty confident."

