Prep boys' golf
Rock Island 178, Sterling 204: The Rocks took the home dual at Highland Springs against one of the newest Western Big 6 Conference competitors as Rock Island's Colton Sigel earned medalist honors with a 40. Ryan Nickel shot 43 as Rocky's next-best round. Carter Schlegel led Sterling with a 45.
Alleman 165, Geneseo 170: Alleman edged its new Big 6 Conference competitor at Indian Bluff as Luke Lofgren earned medalist for the Pioneers (2-0) with a 36. Geneseo (4-1) was led by Seth Winchell's 39.
Prep boys' soccer
Macomb 4, Orion-Sherrard 0: O-S United fell at home after being out-shot 23-8. Macomb (1-0) converted goals just before and after halftime, scoring in the 39th and 41st minutes. O-S (1-1) did not commit a foul in the loss while Macomb had 11.
Rock Island 1, Rockford Guilford 0: The Rocks opened the season with a road win as coach Rudy Almanza picked up his first victory. Migambi Athanas scored off a corner kick for the only score.
Prep volleyball
Moline's Fetter earns first win: Moline topped Normal Community on the road 25-15, 25-18 to give Moline grad and first-year head coach Sarah Fetter her first win in the second game of the season. No stats were available at deadline.
Mercer County edges Mon-Rose: MerCo won a tight sweep 27-25, 25-23 as Carly Gillen led the Golden Eagles with 12 kills. Delaney Woodard had 22 assists and Lily Cundiff had two aces for MerCo in the road win.
College women's soccer
Culver Stockton 2, St. Ambrose 0: Despite SAU's 16-4 advantage in shots and 10-2 advantage in corner kicks, the Bees dropped their season opener in Davenport. Culver-Stockton keeper Kehley Bitzas had nine saves and CSC (2-0) grabbed goals by Emma Mckinstry (SAU own goal deflection) and Kirstin Jannin.
College men's soccer
Culver-Stockton 1, St. Ambrose 0: The Bees were out-shot 8-2, falling at home as each team kicked off their seasons. CSC's Javier Magallon scored from six yards out on a feed from Fran Fayos in the 24th minute for the game's only tally. CSC keeper Nicholas Luciani had one save to keep SAU scoreless.