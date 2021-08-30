Young Geese growing up fast with 5-2 volleyball start

KEWANEE — This past spring, several Wethersfield High School freshmen had to grow up fast in the world of varsity volleyball.
With the quick turnaround to the start of the 2021 prep season, the youthful Lady Geese are still in the growing stage — defensive specialist Natalie Cone is their lone senior — but the growth is happening fast.
Bouncing back from a 9-22 finish in 2019 with an 11-10 showing in an abbreviated spring season, the Geese put up a strong opening week that produced five wins in seven matches.
Included in that run was a second-place finish at the Wethersfield Invitational. Advancing to the championship match despite a three-set loss to Bureau Valley in pool play, the Geese fell 21-9, 21-8 to Lincoln Trail Conference rival Princeville in the finals.
"Princeville is a phenomenal team. Second is a great finish at our tourney, and I'm pleased with it," said Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent. "We've got five sophomores and two freshmen in our starting rotation, and that was their first time playing multiple games in a day.
"It was a real learning curve for them, having to play, then rest and then play again. To finish second is a great way to start the season. I saw a lot of good things from the kids this past week."
Prior to last Saturday's runner-up finish at its own tournament, Wethersfield did not drop a set in three wins over the course of last week as it swept Putnam County, Bureau Valley and Alleman.
Top performers in those three wins included the sophomore duo of setter/right side hitter Emma Ellenberger (32 kills, 18 assists, 13 digs) and setter Raqi Young (34 assists, 24 digs), both of whom gained vital varsity experience over the spring.
"These freshmen and sophomores were very successful at the junior high level, and we were looking forward to getting them competition this season," said Vincent. "That's how you improve, with competition. Growing and getting better, that's what we work on every day.
"We were excited to get seven matches in and have a busy week like we did."
Prior to 2019, the Lady Geese reeled off seven straight winning seasons, including a four-year stretch from 2015-18 that produced a 140-13 record, four regional titles, two sectional plaques and a third-place finish at the 2015 IHSA Class 1A state tournament.
"The team we had in 2019 didn't have a lot of experience," Vincent said. "The group we have now, they've been together a long time and have worked really hard."
That group, which also includes the sophomore trio of hitters Kennady Anderson and Sophie Nimrick and defensive specialist Cora Hodge along with freshman hitters Emersyn Nelson and Kendall Vincent, is reaping the rewards of a quick varsity initiation.
"We kind of threw our freshmen on the varsity floor right away last spring," Coach Vincent said. "They grew up watching Wethersfield volleyball, and it's their turn now."