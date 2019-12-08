Wheeler steps down as Orion volleyball coach

ORION — As one of the most successful seasons in Orion volleyball history unfolded, one thought remained constantly on the mind of Jack Wheeler.
That thought — more a question than anything else — was: Should this be the final season for the Chargers' head man, one of the area's most consistently successful coaches?
After the conclusion of a 37-2 campaign that ended with a three-set Elite Eight loss to eventual Class 2A state champion Decatur St. Teresa, the 71-year-old Wheeler decided it was time to call it a career after more than three decades on the sidelines.
"I'm not getting any younger, and it seemed like the right time to step aside and let someone else have a crack at it," said Wheeler, who spent the last 15 seasons as the Chargers' head coach after a five-year stint as Natalie Weller's assist. Prior to that, he coached Moline for 14 years.
"That was pretty much my thought process all year, unless something happened to change my mind. I felt like this was a good group and a good year to step down. I felt like it was the right time, to go out with a successful season."
Success is one thing Wheeler's teams have never lacked.
You have free articles remaining.
During his 14 years with the Maroons (1985-99), Wheeler's teams produced eight regional championships and a pair of sectional crowns, with his first Moline club in '85 going 29-7 and finishing fourth at the Class AA state tournament.
After five years on Weller's Orion staff, in which he was a part of the Chargers' 2000 squad that reached the Class A state quarterfinals, Wheeler took the reins and produced a 479-83-4 record in his 15-year tenure, winning 12 regional crowns as well as sectional titles in 2015 and this past fall.
Owner of a 798-228-23 career record, Wheeler presides over the two greatest teams in Orion volleyball history — this year's super-sectional club and the 2015 team that finished 40-1 and took second at the 2A state tournament.
"I've had some outstanding young people and have gotten great support from the school," he said of his tenure with the Chargers. "I inherited a strong tradition, and I hope I'm passing on a strong tradition."
Whoever succeeds Wheeler on the Orion bench, he believes that person will be up to the challenge of continuing to build with next year's returning group.
"Some of the girls were unhappy," he said of notifying the team of his decision to retire, "but we have a good staff, and they'll be taken care of."
Whether his retirement is a permanent one, Wheeler believes only time will tell.
"We'll just have to see," he said. "Just take it one day at a time, and see how things unfold. But, none of us live forever."