Wheeler steps down as Orion volleyball coach

ORION — As one of the most successful seasons in Orion volleyball history unfolded, one thought remained constantly on the mind of Jack Wheeler.

That thought — more a question than anything else — was: Should this be the final season for the Chargers' head man, one of the area's most consistently successful coaches?

After the conclusion of a 37-2 campaign that ended with a three-set Elite Eight loss to eventual Class 2A state champion Decatur St. Teresa, the 71-year-old Wheeler decided it was time to call it a career after more than three decades on the sidelines.

"I'm not getting any younger, and it seemed like the right time to step aside and let someone else have a crack at it," said Wheeler, who spent the last 15 seasons as the Chargers' head coach after a five-year stint as Natalie Weller's assist. Prior to that, he coached Moline for 14 years.

"That was pretty much my thought process all year, unless something happened to change my mind. I felt like this was a good group and a good year to step down. I felt like it was the right time, to go out with a successful season."

Success is one thing Wheeler's teams have never lacked.

