Prep girls’ volleyball
Sherrard def. Galva 25-20, 25-13: The Tigers put away Galva behind Carley Whitsell’s six kills and two aces. Lauren McMillin and Taylor Williams both had two aces, with Makenna Blackwell adding in four kills.
Rockridge def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-20: The Rockets won their match over St. Bede with 20 total kills between Mackenzie Douglas (5), Olivia Drish (4), Becca Schroeder (4), Eden DeTombe (4), and Mia Freyermuth (3). Nicole Sedam had a hand in 17 assists and seven digs.
Prep boys’ soccer
Fulton 4, Riverdale 3: The Steamers edged the Rams after going scoreless in the first half. Jacob Lyons scored all three goals for the Rams, while Chase Lockaby and Caleb Bollinger both notched an assists.
Morton 8, UT 4: The Panthers dropped their opening game to Morton after being outscored by two goals in each half. Chan Nawl had two goals, with Ben and Abe Downey each adding a goal of their own.