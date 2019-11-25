DAVENPORT — The Iowa side of the river took home volleyball bragging rights for the fifth year in a row, but Monday’s Iowa vs. Illinois High School Senior Volleyball All Star Game at St. Ambrose University's Lee Lohman Arena offered plenty of competition and intriguing chemistry.
The Iowa side won 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 to take a 5-0 advantage in the series.
With club volleyball season soon bringing girls from both sides of the river together, the games also made for a fun sneak peak to wrap up the prep season.
Moline’s Maddie Peterson said it made for a cool and unique experience being able to play girls from Iowa.
“It was really awesome to see their caliber of volleyball,” said Peterson, a Bradley University volleyball commit. “It’s such a cool event to be a part of … playing against the people in club was kind of a great end to my high school career and a great start to club season, too.”
Peterson joins Orion’s Sarah Jacobsen and Mackenzie Grafton at Platform Elite, which also features Justyus Jackson of Davenport North and Kendall McNaull of North Scott.
Peterson was thrilled she will continue to play with the two Orion seniors, a pair of girls she says are not only talented but also very knowledgeable about the game.
“They just want to compete and do the best they can, and I think they do a really good job of pushing that off on other people,” Peterson said. “I know when I’m next to them, I’m hustling harder to get that ball for them. They’re very team oriented.”
Jacobsen led Illinois with seven kills and Grafton added six with two aces. Pleasant Valley's Ilah Perez Johnson had a match-high eight kills for Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Rock Island's Raghen Walker and Moline's Kamara Dickerson each had three blocks.
Peterson said the fast-paced offense and setting on the Iowa side from Clinton’s Brooke Mulholland (two aces) and North’s Bailey Ortega (two aces) made for an intense three games.
Grafton, a Lewis University volleyball commit, said it was a good experience to play alongside new girls, as well as a teammate she’s had so much success with at Orion. Iowa’s size at the net was a huge advantage, but Grafton said the Illinois girls held their own on defense.
“We were very scrappy and we got a couple blocks, which helped a lot,” Grafton said. “Although we didn’t get the win tonight, we had a lot of fun on the court and played our best.”
Antonio Bailey coached Illinois and Iowa was coached by Tiffany Harris, who was this year’s Honorary Captain. Harris was recognized for her 25 years of helping local youth, having served on the Area Substance Abuse Council since 1994 and directing the Genesis Volleyball Club since 2004.
Jacobsen said playing in the All Star game is something she’s always hoped to do after watching former teammates and past all stars Abby VanDuyne and Lily Parsons.
“I was extremely honored to be able to play in this event,” said Jacobsen, an Illinois State volleyball commit. “I have a lot of pride to be able to do that. Especially to represent Orion, too.”
Jacobsen said she and Peterson are playing club together for the second year, but they both played beach and elsewhere growing up. Monday provided a good warm-up to lead into the high-level competition of club season.
“I’m super excited to be able to play club again, because that’s one of my favorite times to be able to travel around with the team and play teams from all over,” she said. “And get better with my teammates from the Quad-Cities.”