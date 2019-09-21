EAST MOLINE — Saturday’s volleyball triangular at United Township came close to representing a coming out party for the hosts in their Western Big 6 showdown with Galesburg and Alleman.
UT defeated Alleman in the first match of the day, 25-17 and 25-16. In the afternoon, the Panthers led from the opening serve to win the first set, 25-16, lost a close second set to Galesburg, 25-22, and gave the Silver Streaks all they could handle before falling in the third set, 26-24.
In the middle match, the Alleman Pioneers elevated their play to a higher level, but fell to Galesburg, 26-24, 25-18.
“The improvement we continue to show has been impressive, in my opinion, especially in the toughness our players exhibit, their approach to these hard-fought conference matches, and their willingness to fight for every point,” said UTHS coach Jillian VanOpdorp.
“Just a couple of mental mistakes in our service game in the final set against Galesburg prevented us from coming away with two important victories, but I’m pleased with our overall play on the day.”
With the sweep, Galesburg improved to 9-8 (4-5 in the Big 6) while UT settles in at 3-8 (3-6 conference). Alleman is 0-10 (0-8 Big 6).
UT’s Jade Hunter had 27 kills on the day to lead all scorers.
Alleman’s Anne VanDeHeede contributed 23 assists to lead all setters.
The dig leaders was UT’s Kyra Schumaker with 38.
“Jade Hunter has shown so much improvement in her game, she has tremendous power at the net, and is moving very well to get into position, and Peyton Pustelnik and CeCe Zuniga are doing a great job of setting up our scores and keeping the ball alive in key points,” said VanOpDorp.
In the UT-Alleman bout, the Panthers led the first set against Alleman on the net play of Hunter and fellow junior Allison Mirimanian, and the precise serving of senior CeCe Zuniga.
With UT leading 16-9, Alleman coach Andrea Larsen called a timeout, and the Pioneers responded well behind seniors Sydney Bowling and Gianna Jewhurst at the net, and the floor-play of sophomore Colleen Kenney, to keep Alleman within reach.
A lively point with the Panthers up 22-17 ended with a score by sophomore Brooklyn VanOpdorp for UT, and consecutive miscues by Alleman ended the first set, 25-17.
The Panthers started well in the second set of the match, and cruised to victory by blocking extremely well against the Pioneers, and converting on several big shots at the net. UT took the second and final set of the match, 25-16.
You have free articles remaining.
“We were able to put the match with UT behind us, and came out firing in the first set against a very tough Galesburg team,” Larsen said about her team's highlight of the day.
“Our players were all over the floor, digging the ball and putting us in position to win points at the net.
"That was a heartbreaker for us, we played so well, and had many chances to close out the set, but a couple of mental errors and close calls allowed Galesburg to come back.”
Alleman-Galesburg: The Pioneers have had a rough start to their season to date, but Coach Larsen has done an excellent job of keeping her players in a positive frame of mind, and working on the mental aspects of the game.
The first set of the middle match between Alleman and Galesburg exemplified the improvement the Pioneers continue to strive for.
Alleman led throughout the set and were on the verge of victory at 24-18 behind the play of Bowling at the net, and the excellent job of setting up the hitters by sophomore Anne VanDeHeede.
Galesburg has the well-earned reputation of refusing to quit, and the serving of senior Brynn Atwell and net play of juniors Lauren Livingston and Audree Peck were behind an impressive comeback to tie the set at 24-all, take their first lead at 25-24, and close out the first set, 26-14.
The Silver Streaks rolled out to leads of 10-1, and 16-5 in the second set, but Alleman was able to remain focused on valuing every point, and pulled with two points of Galesburg at 19-17, again behind the net play of Bowling and junior Izzy Pinc. Galesburg’s Atwell took over the serving duties with the Streaks up 21-18, had a great block for a score to lead 24-18, and served an ace to close out the match.
“In the first set against Alleman, we had to get our attitude adjusted and focus on the team aspect of the game,” said Galesburg coach Marla Clay. “Volleyball is the ultimate team sport, and once we started working together, especially communicating on the floor, we were able to turn the set around, and win the match.”
UTHS vs. Galesburg: The improvement shown by VanOpdorp’s Panthers from last year to this season was especially evident in the day’s third barnburner of a match-up. UT dominated Galesburg in the first set, rolling to a 25-16 victory behind the power of Hunter and savvy play of senior Madison Gordon.
Galesburg’s resiliency ignited a quick turn-around in the 2nd set of the match, with the Streaks holding an early 11-6 lead, sparked by the play of Peck, Livingston and junior Abby Tucker. The Panthers pulled to within one point at 14-15, and again at 19-20 on a block/kill by Hunter, but Peck accomplished her own block/kill to win the set for Galesburg, 25-22.
Volleyball fans in attendance at the Panther Den were able to enjoy a competitive and very well-played third set between the Western Big 6 rivals, and UT led throughout by razor thin margins until the Panthers were able to pull ahead late in the set, 22-17.
Kills by seniors Mary Hicks and Presley cash for Galesburg allowed the Streaks to pull within two at 24-22, and scores by Hicks and Tucker tied the set and forced UT to take its last timeout.
Galesburg assumed their first lead of the set at 25-24, and a block/kill by Cash gave the set and match to the Silver Streaks, 26-24.