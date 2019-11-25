It came just short of winning titles in the Lincoln Trail Conference and the Class 1A regionals, but the United volleyball team fared well when the LTC announced its all-conference squad.
The Red Storm (30-6), which at 9-1 finished a game behind Princeville in the league standings, placed six of their players on the all-conference roster, a group led by four first-team selections. Princeville's Lady Princes (28-6), who lost to eventual 1A state runner-up Glasford Illini Bluffs in the sectional semifinals, also had six honorees.
Representing United on the first team were sophomore twins Jenna and Josie Bentz at setter and outside hitter, respectively, alongside senior middle blocker Jerzi Johnson and sophomore libero Maddy Diaz.
Senior outside hitter Kaylee Cornell and junior setter Riley Tyrrell earned second team and honorable mention, respectively, for a Red Storm squad that fell to Elmwood in the Williamsfield Regional championship match.
You have free articles remaining.
Annawan (22-14), which finished 8-2 to take third in a tightly-contested LTC race, had four all-conference honorees, led by the first-team duo of junior setter Courtney Baele and senior libero Kaley Peterson. Two more Bravettes — senior outside hitter Keagan Rico and junior OH Ella Manuel — were named to the second team.
Fourth-place Mercer County (21-12, 7-3 LTC) placed star senior middle blocker Karli Stineman on the first team. Her classmates, outside hitter Zoey Miller and setter Sheridan Hank, earned second-team and honorable mention status, respectively.
Ridgewood (9-23) and Wethersfield (9-22) each had one second-team pick. Representing the Spartans was junior libero Madi Jones, with senior outside hitter Lexi Nichols getting the nod for the Lady Geese. For Galva (5-23), senior MH Tressa Rogers was an honorable mention choice.