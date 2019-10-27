Several times in recent years, the paths of the Orion and Fulton volleyball teams would find a way to cross in the postseason.
Four years ago, the Chargers battled their way to a two-game sweep of the Steamers at the Class 2A Bureau Valley Super-Sectional en route to a 40-1 finish and a state runner-up trophy.
Two years ago, Orion ended Fulton's season in the regional semifinals, which avenged a two-set loss to the Steamers in the 2013 sectional semis.
After the teams shared the Three Rivers Conference's West Division championship this fall, the idea of a future postseason clash is a tantalizing one. It is also an idea that will not come to pass.
While the Chargers (33-1) are staying at the 2A level, taking a No. 1 seed east to the Princeton Regional, the Steamers (27-8) are dropping down to 1A for the first time since 2010. Fulton heads to the Earlville Regional seeded second.
"We did what we could to fix what happened at Fulton, when they played well and won, and we did not play our best match of the year," said Orion coach Jack Wheeler, whose club has won 25 straight matches since a three-set loss at Stan Borgman Count on Sept. 17.
"They came to our place, and we took care of business (with a two-set sweep on Oct. 8). But, everyone's 0-0 now, so it's time to refocus and keep our eyes going forward."
Led by the senior trio of outside hitters Sarah Jacobsen (308 kills, 247 digs, 51 aces) and Mackenzie Catour (a single-season record 86 aces with 223 kills and 242 digs) and setter Faith Catour (424 assists, 41 aces), the Chargers have also gotten a boost from their juniors.
The trio of setter Ashley Awbrey (293 assists), middle blocker Hailey James (48 blocks) and libero Kati Kratzberg (257 assists) have meshed well with the senior quintet that includes hitters Olivia Farwell and Emiliah Morrison.
"Our juniors have done a great job," said Wheeler. "They've meshed well with the seniors; they support each other and get along really well, and their talents mesh really well. Their attitude all year has been to come to practice and be the best they can be."
While Wheeler prefers to look ahead to Tuesday's opener at Princeton, Fulton coach Stacy Germann admits a postseason rubber match with the Chargers would have been a fun one to watch.
However, she is not downplaying the regional field at Earlville, which includes a third-seeded, 24-9-1 Forreston club.
"It'd have been nice to match up with Orion again, especially the way our girls are currently playing," Germann said. "Then again, there's so many good teams in 1A and 2A, so it's give our take either way. There's powerhouses in both classes."
Bolstering the Steamers this fall have been record-setting performances by senior outside hitter Emily Schipper for kills (351) and junior setter Kylie Collachia for assists (673). Schipper also has 210 digs, 45 aces and 33 blocks, and Collachia adds 221 digs and 23 aces.
Most importantly, Germann feels her club's improved ability to finish out matches has it on the right track heading into this week.
"In the losses we have, we didn't finish," she stated. "It's been a matter of constant play from start to finish, and the last two to three weeks, we've held on to that and we've been playing strong."