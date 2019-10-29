PRINCETON — The Orion volleyball squad was dominant on Tuesday evening, but still humble enough to realize there is plenty of work to still be done.
After handling Kewanee 25-12, 25-10 in Tuesday's Class 2A Princeton Regional semifinal at Prouty Gymnasium, the top-seeded and 34-1 Chargers are still looking at ways to tidy up their game.
Most noticeable in Orion's victory was the fact that roughly half of the Boilermakers' points were supplied by Charger miscues, something coach Jack Wheeler knows his club needs to address before returning here for Thursday evening's championship match with regional host Princeton (22-14).
"I'm sure when we sit down and look at the film from tonight, we'll find a whole lot of things that need to be done," Wheeler stated. "I don't like the idea of giving a team that many points. If I ask the players if they thought this was our best game, they'll say no. They'll work on the things they need to clean up."
In the opening set, the Chargers cleaned up at the service line, beginning with an opening run by senior setter Faith Catour who opened the match with seven service points, including three aces. From that jumping-off point, Orion gradually worked its way to a double-figure lead, with an ace by junior and fellow setter Ashley Awbrey giving it a 14-3 lead.
"We always want to come out hard and set the tone of the match," said Catour, who notched 12 assists to go with her three aces. "Even if a team's making errors, we still have to play our game and execute on every ball. There's still many things to work on to be ready for Thursday."
In the first set alone, the Chargers notched five of their eight aces. In addition to Catour, Awbrey and Emiliah Morrison each had two aces, with Anna Silversmet supplying one as well.
Led up front by Sarah Jacobsen (nine kills, five digs), Mackenzie Grafton (seven kills) and Morrison (five kills, four blocks), Orion asserted its will in the second set after Kewanee battled tough early behind a solid outing from senior Aly Shafer, who posted six kills.
With the Boilers (16-20-1) only down by five, the Chargers reeled off nine straight to open a 20-6 lead, with Catour supplying another lengthy run of eight service points.
You have free articles remaining.
"It was good to come out strong in the first game; that determined how we were going to play," said Awbrey, who also had six assists. "We work on our serving every day in practice; that's something we really focus on. When we make mistakes, that definitely helps us a lot, because then we know what we have to work on."
Princeton sidelines MerCo: In Tuesday's second semifinal, Mercer County was hoping to set up another championship showdown with Orion, having taken second to the Chargers in the title matches of the Wethersfield Invitational and its own Judy Richmond Invite during the regular season.
However, that rematch was not meant to be as the Lady Tigers sent the m to the sidelines with a 25-18, 25-22 sweep. MerCo bows out at 21-12 after setting a single-season team record for victories.
"We ran some different offenses and found different ways of using our hitters, and we did well at that," said Mercer County coach Erica Biddle. "Unfortunately, they got more opportunities than us, and they were able to take advantage of them."
With sophomore setter Katie Bates dishing out 18 assists, Princeton had five players get four or five kills, a quintet led by Anna Robbins and Maya Gartin (five kills, five blocks apiece). McKenzie Coleman also had five kills and six digs.
Karli Stineman led MerCo. with 12 kills and four blocks.
After a pair of runs enabled the Lady Tigers to build a six-point lead and hold off a late MerCo push in the first set, the Eagles dug in after falling behind 6-0 to start the second game. MerCo took a pair of one-point leads, the last at 10-9. However, Princeton took a 16-13 lead and never trailed after that.
"I felt like we improved on a few things, seeing where we were hitting to and doing a better job of that," Biddle said of her team's second-set effort. "But sometimes things fall your way, and sometimes they don't."