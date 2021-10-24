Surprised by No. 2 seed, E-P volleyball determined to live up to its billing

PROPHETSTOWN — When her volleyball team was awarded a No. 2 postseason seed, Erie-Prophetstown coach Heather Bruns was, to say the least, pleasantly surprised.
"I was a little shocked," she admitted. "We were 11-14 (at the time of the seeding meeting), which is not necessarily what a No. 2 seed usually is."
With the IHSA postseason starting this week, Bruns and the Panthers are looking forward to the challenge of living up to that lofty billing.
Adding to the excitement is that Erie-Prophetstown will be one of the Class 2A regional hosts this week, with matches taking place tonight, Tuesday and Thursday at Prophetstown High School.
"We're excited about (the No. 2 seed), and we're excited about hosting the regional," Bruns said. "We've never hosted it in the history of the co-op, and while Erie has hosted a regional in the past, Prophetstown has never hosted."
Going through what Bruns termed "a rebuilding year" after graduating several key players, the Panthers finished the regular season at 12-20-1 and were 4-8 in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
But a look at next-highest seeded teams at the Prophetstown Regional — No. 3 Orion (15-18-1) and No. 7 Riverdale (8-24-1) — has E-P believing that its first regional title as a co-op could be for the taking.
"We beat both Orion and Riverdale at their places the second time we played them, and that's a boost for the girls," said Bruns, whose club ended in a three-way tie for fourth with the Chargers and Rams in the TRAC West.
"It was a hard year, because we lost so much from last season."
Led by the nucleus of senior libero Emma Davis (373 digs, 33 aces), the junior pair of outside hitter Aylah Jones (152 digs, 123 kills, 27 aces) and setter/right side hitter Jaiden Oleson (346 assists, 30 aces) and sophomore setter/outside hitter Kennedy Buck (261 assists, 197 kills, 197 digs), the Panthers have also battled the TRAC's two division champions.
In addition to going three sets with Three Rivers West winner Sherrard in one of the teams' two league meetings, E-P closed the regular season against TRAC East champ Sterling Newman in a three-set loss.
"Even losing those matches, the girls were very excited, and it was a confidence booster," said Bruns. "It's been nice to see their hard work pay off, and now they're ready for this week."
But even with a No. 2 seed and home-court advantage, Bruns is quick to remind her club not to take anything for granted.
"We've talked about taking control on our side of the court and limiting errors, and understanding that this is not going to be a cakewalk," she said. "Even with a No. 2 seed."