STERLING — The Sterling volleyball team was short-handed when the Golden Warriors traveled to Moline earlier this month. The Maroons swept the defending Class 3A state champions and Sterling was not happy about it.
On Thursday, the Warriors (13-4, 6-2 in the Western Big 6) got a chance for some redemption, and with all but one of their starters back, they wiped out the Maroons, 25-18, 25-10.
"It was a lot more fun last time," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said after her club fell to 12-5, 8-2 in the league. "We didn't come to play or compete. We gave the ball to their best players and they took care of it from there. We just didn't respond and we need to do some soul searching (Thursday) night and (Friday) before we play Geneseo and Alleman on Saturday."
Sterling was without libero Lexi Rodriguez and Gracie Gould in the first meeting, but both were back and that made a difference.
"The big thing is Lexi has been back for a couple weeks now from Egypt," Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said, "and you can see that several matches together has got everybody comfortable again. She allows our defense to do so much more and that was the best we have looked on defense."
The game started like a game between two top-of-the-league teams would be played. The clubs went back and forth through the first 19 points with the Maroons leading 10-9.
Dykeman called a timeout and the Warriors came out of the huddle and went on a 10-0 run, the last time Moline would be within breathing distance of Sterling.
"We identified something with their block and we wanted to adjust how we would attack it," Dykeman said. "I also wanted to calm our girls down. We sure responded."
Fetter called that 10-0 run the turning point of the entire night.
"This was a huge mental game," she said. "I'm not sure what was holding us back, but it was disappointing to watch. We are better than what we presented in this one."
Dominating up front, Sterling freshman Grace Egan had seven of her 12 kills and two of her four blocks in the opening set.
The second set was all Sterling, jumping out to a quick 6-3 lead and never letting Moline back in the contest. While Egan kept her strong night, junior all-around standout Bree Borum was the Set 2 standout. Borum did it all with seven kills, 16 assists, eight digs and two blocks.
"Bree didn't get a lot of swings against Moline the first time and we got her more in this one," Dykeman said. "Bree does a little of everything. Some of her saves on defense are amazing to me and some of her scoring shots are ones that amaze everyone."
It was some of that shot wizardry that had the hometown crowd in awe. She scored on several finesse shots and then the left-hander finished the game with a right-handed power kill.
"Some of those shots just happen as the game goes on," Borum said. "It is just having quick reactions and having good vision of the entire court. Some of the shots are things I work on in practice and some just come out of nowhere.
"Moline beat us pretty easy that first time so we really focused on this one and made sure we were ready for our best. We needed this to get back in the conference race."
Kamara Dickerson led the Maroons with six kills and seven digs.