PEKIN — One point. Just one measly little point. That is all the Moline volleyball team wanted.
It never came for the Maroons.
Leading 24-21 over Normal Community in the third set of Thursday's championship game at the Class 4A Pekin Regional, Moline stood just a point away from its first regional title in 11 years.
Instead, one horrific point after another saw the Lady Iron score the next five points of the set to capture the win and the regional crown, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24.
"Nerves got the best of us those last few points when we got it to 24-21," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said after the Maroons finished the season 24-11. "It happens in sports. We knew coming in that Normal (22-14) is a young and hungry team.
"Every point was a battle. They made that final push and we were back on our heels. I can't say enough about our girls all night. We played with great heart and resiliency. I feel so bad for them, especially the seniors. That is the group I started with as a freshman coach four years ago."
An Audrey Lamphier kill put the Maroons a point away from the regional crown and Normal used its final timeout. A block by Mallory Olofson got the serve back to the Iron. With Katherine Kraft (11 kills) serving, a Maroons' mis-play at net cut the lead to 24-23.
Another Olofson block tied the game and Kraft served out the set and match on a hit out of bounds and a kill.
You have free articles remaining.
"That was an agonizing match," Normal coach Christine Konopasek said. "In the first two sets, the winning team rallied, but in that third set it was point Moline, point Normal seemingly the whole way.
"We saved that first game-point and then Kraft stayed on the line and served so great in a pressure situation. She was composed there and Olofson made a little adjustment in her block and made a couple huge plays when they had a chance twice to win it."
Moline trailed 24-22 in Set 1, but the Maroons got a big kill by Lamphier, an ace by Madison Davis Chase and a set-winning kill by Kamara Dickerson.
The Maroons opened the second set with an eye on putting the regional title away in a big way, grabbing a 10-5 lead, but Normal was not done. The Iron scored the next five points and neither team could get away from the other the rest of the way.
"We gave it everything we had," Fetter said. "Our passes were great all night. Ella (Ramsay, unofficially with 11 kills and three aces) did a really great job. I could not be more proud of the way we played and what we did this season."
This was one of those games where neither team deserved to lose.
"We could play all night and split," Konopasek said. "It was close the entire night and no one lost a set or the game. Both teams tried their hardest from the start to the end. Moline battled and I was so impressed with them, especially that little libero (Maddie Peterson), she is really talented."
Lamphier had an unoffocial five kills and five blocks; Dickerson had 10 kills and Kayla Veto had eight kills and a block.