Sherrard spikers turning it around with 6-2 start

SHERRARD — Last spring's abbreviated prep volleyball season saw Sherrard go through its share of struggles as it finished 4-10.
At the same time, there was plenty of promise in the Tigers' camp, with the knowledge that several top performers would be returning this fall.
So far, that promise has been borne out with a solid 6-2 start, including a two-set win over Morrison in the Tigers' Three Rivers West Division opener. Last Thursday, they took reigning conference champion Rockridge (also 6-2) to three sets before falling short.
"That loss to Rockridge was heartbreaking, but we know what we want," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton, whose team's other loss came to a 6-1 Minonk Fieldcrest club in the Hall Tournament title match at Spring Valley.
"Even though Rockridge lost some key players, they're still tough; they've still got a great team there. We had to go in there wanting to win, and we we went in with a good attitude."
Attitude — along with a strong trio of returning starters — has been a key factor in the Tigers' turnaround from a spring season that saw them finish 2-8 in the Three Rivers West.
The nucleus of seniors Sydney Adamson (setter) and Charlotte Frere (middle hitter) along with junior outside hitter McKenna Blackwell has provided the fuel for Sherrard's early-season resurgence.
"We've got a really solid group now," said Mitton. "The chemistry is amazing. These girls support the heck out of each other. They've got their goals set and now they're out to get them."
Among the key additions to the Tiger roster are a pair of sophomores, middle blocker Kaitlyn DeBlock and outside hitter Eva Zimmerman.
"Kaitlyn is 6-foot-1, and she's been a huge force for us," said Mitton. "Both her's and Eva's confidence is building, growing every day at practice. They're on the varsity for a reason.''
Mitton also praised the work of her senior libero, Kacie Swanson. "She's come on strong," she said, "working her tail off."
After taking a few days to absorb the lessons of last Thursday's 25-12, 17-25, 25-19 loss to Rockridge, Sherrard returns to the Three Rivers West grind this week with a pair of home matches.
The Tigers host another traditional rival in Orion on Tuesday and stay at home to take on TRAC West newcomer Erie-Prophetstown on Thursday night.
Even now, though, their collective eye is on another home match: Their Sept. 30 rematch with the Rockets.
"The two losses we've had were against good teams, but teams we could've beat," Mitton stated. "We rose to their level, and I'm not upset with those losses. I told the kids that we're ready to see (Rockridge) again at our place on Sept. 30."