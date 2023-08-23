An unexpected opportunity turned into the perfect fit for Rock Island grad Alec Straw.

Thanks to family in the area 30 minutes from home he learned that Durant High school was looking for a head high school volleyball coach.

Straw decided to take a “shot in the dark” and interview for the job and just see where it went.

The chance occurrence turned into a new job.

“They thought it was a really good fit and I decided to accept the position,” he said.

Straw played volleyball for the Augustana College men’s team before shifting his focus to coaching club volleyball and assisting at Moline High School while getting his degree in finance.

The 21-year-old’s passion for coaching has grown over the years as he learned from Iowa Select Volleyball Club Director Frank Flanagan and Augie men’s coach Mike Ducey. Flanagan also coached Davenport Assumption and Ducey previously coached Moline. Straw was an assistant with the Maroons last fall under coach Jenna Laxton.

Now tasked with building a culture of his own at Durant, Straw is joined by JV coach Aubrin Dittmer, a 2019 Durant grad who also played volleyball at Kirkwood and with Iowa Select. Denise Ahrens brings past experience at the school with the fresh/soph team, which has helped the transition for the fresh-faced Straw.

Despite being just a few years out of high school himself, Straw is not intimidated by the challenge ahead.

“I’m not a believer that knowledge comes from experience; knowledge comes from simply having knowledge,” he said. “I like to study the game and learn the game. I feel I’m very qualified for the position.”

He said there are still some nerves, only because he wants the group as a whole to be successful in life as well as in volleyball.

He hopes to build a “family oriented culture” and build trust with the players, something he learned from Flanagan.

“He was my coach at 17 and I work for him now,” Straw said, “and I loved playing for him.”

Straw continues to learn new concepts and skills from Flanagan as well as Ducey.

“He’s a very strategic and analytical guy,” Straw said of Ducey. “He knows how to really break things down fundamentally and how things play together. I learned a ton from him.”

Straw said the response from the girls has been great so far and they were competitive in preseason scrimmages.

The team has struggled in recent years and has just three conference wins in the River Valley South in the last three seasons. Its last winning season came in 2018.

Straw hopes to bring back some winning ways as he follows co-head coaches Peyton Miedema and Shannon Telsrow.

“It’s a self motivated and ambitious group that wants to make a name for themselves,” Straw said. “They are very eager to learn and I think they feed off of that.”

Straw is excited to give an eager program a fresh start.

“I want to build my own program and culture and see what I was made of as a coach,” he said, “and test myself a bit.”