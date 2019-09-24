ROCK ISLAND — Having faced and lost in two sets to three of the Western Big 6 Conference's top four volleyball teams, the Rock Island Rocks needed something good to happen.
It did on Tuesday when the Rocks swept Alleman 25-13, 25-22 at Don Morris Gym.
"It is really good to get a little confidence under our belt before we go into this weekend against Sterling and Galesburg," RI coach Jacqueline Twing said. "It is good to finish a game and feel good."
Having been handled pretty quickly by Sterling, Geneseo and Quincy, the Rocks admitted they were feeling a little down about things. That changes after this win.
"It was really important to get a win," said Rocks sophomore Emily Allison. "I think we were starting to get down and this brings a lot of confidence back."
Allison was one of three Rocks (11-10, 4-5 WB6) with five kills on a night when they shared the wealth. Raghen Walker and Lexi Thompson also had five kills.
"We were able to spread the ball around and keep (Alleman) off balance. One thing we want to do is be the first team to apply the pressure and make it difficult for the other team."
The Rocks did just that, jumping ahead early in Set 1 and never letting Alleman (0-12, 0-10 WB6) into the match.
"We spent a lot of time talking about limiting errors and we did that as well as we have in the first set," Twing said. "We also stressed to our setters to balance the offense and share the wealth.
"We showed we can pound the ball and we can be scrappy. My servers were also very good at making their passers work to make plays."
Putting away the first set, Alivia Wright served up three straight aces. Wright also led the team with 11 digs.
"I love to ace the opponent," Wright said. "Every serve is intended to be an ace. I liked the way we side-outed from the recent losses. I think it was getting in our heads and now we have something positive to take into the weekend."
The Rocks fell behind early in Set 2 but built a 21-11 lead before the Pioneers made a huge run and cut the lead to 21-18 before the Rocks regained their stride and finished the sweep off.
"We were really out of sync in the first set because Rock Island was moving the ball and making us work so hard on defense," Alleman coach Andrea Larsen said. "We were able to find our tempo with our blocking and you could see us pick up the intensity and energy."
Sydney Bowling led the Pioneers with six kills.
Maple Leafs stay on top: Keeping its narrow Western Big 6 lead, the Geneseo Maple Leafs dominated Galesburg 25-14, 25-13 at John Thiel Gym.
The Leafs improve to 17-3, 9-1 in league, a half-game ahead of Moline.
Geneseo had three players with two or more aces, led by Addie Dunker with three. Dunker also had 14 assists. Brenna McGuire had six kills and two blocks; and Maggi Weller had 17 digs and two aces.
