Rockridge begins TRAC West volleyball title defense with sweep

ORION — For the first time in seven years, the Orion volleyball team opened its conference schedule without the title of defending champion.
Hoping to return to the summit of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division this fall, the Chargers had a good opportunity to make an early statement when they welcomed reigning league champion Rockridge on Tuesday night.
Instead, it was the Rockets firing an impressive opening salvo in their title defense by scoring a 25-15, 25-21 sweep.
"The seniors we had last season were good role models, and obviously they set the bar high," said Rockridge sophomore middle hitter Chloe Strachan, one of several younger Rockets filling key roles this season.
"The biggest thing for us is filling the seniors' void. They'll be missed, but we've got the people who are able to fill their positions."
In addition to Strachan, who posted a team-best six kills to go with a pair of blocks, senior setter Morgan McClain has stepped in ably in her first year as a full-time starter for a club that is off to a 5-2 start.
Having transferred to Rockridge from Pleasant Valley prior to her junior year, McClain turned in a strong all-around performance Tuesday with 13 digs, 12 assists, four kills and three service aces.
"I definitely feel like I have some big shoes to fill," said McClain, who replaces Nicole Sedam as the Rockets' full-time setter. "I've been here two years now and I knew it would be a little hard stepping into a leadership role, but I'm really enjoying it.
"All of us want to step up this year, and show that we can be conference champs again."
In the opening set, the Rockets scored five of the first six points and gradually worked their way to a pair of seven-point leads at 12-5 and then 15-8. Orion (2-5) got to within 16-13 on a Rachel Bowers kill, but Rockridge used a 9-2 run to close out the first game.
However, the Chargers dug in their heels once the second game began. Taking a more aggressive offensive posture, Orion worked its way to an 11-5 lead and looked primed to force a winner-take-all third set.
"At that point, everything was clicking like we wanted," said Orion coach Sydney Adams, whose club was led by the young duo of sophomore Bowers (five kills, two blocks) and freshman Avery Knupp (eight digs, five kills).
But then, Rockridge regained its first-game form and rallied to tie the second set at 13-13 on a Strachan kill, part of a crucial 10-2 run that culminated with back-to-back McClain aces that put the Rockets up 17-13.
"Rockridge started coming hard with their serve, and we couldn't stop it," said Adams. "But one of the things I know is that we have a good group, and getting them more varsity experience is the biggest thing. Getting them more reps will benefit them in the long run."
Rockridge coach Candy Lopez knew that the Chargers would not go down without a fight after dropping the opener.
"We know Orion will always come back strong," said Lopez, who also got a five-kill, four-block outing from senior middle blocker Kierney McDonald. "We told them that after the first set, and that's what they did. They came right back at us."