Rockets set up semifinal showdown with Sherrard

SHERRARD — Closing out last week by setting a new single-season record for victories, the Rockridge volleyball squad is ready for greater things.
Looking to set up a third showdown with Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard in Tuesday's Class 2A Sherrard Regional semifinals, the Rockets first had Monday's business to tend to.
Taking the best shots an upset-minded, 12th-seeded Beardstown club had to offer, Rockridge was able to work its way to a 25-16, 25-12 sweep and set up this evening's 6:30 title with the third-seeded, 31-4 regional hosts.
"We're ready for a rematch with Sherrard, that's for sure," said Rockridge senior setter Morgan McClain. "We want to show what we can do. We didn't get to do that the last time we played them."
A two-set loss to the Tigers on Sept. 30 by the reigning TRAC West champions ended up being the decisive factor as the Rockets (24-5-3) finished a game behind first-place Sherrard in this fall's league race.
"That definitely stings," McClain said. "We definitely wanted to be conference champs again. But (finishing second) makes us want to work even harder."
After topping Ridgewood nearly a week ago for its 23rd win — breaking the previous mark of 22 victories shared by the 1987, 2003 and 2008 teams — Rockridge knew it could not rest on its laurels against Beardstown.
In fact, the orange-and-black clad Tigers looked poised to challenge the Rockets' bid for a rematch with the purple-and-gold Tigers. Beardstown opened the first set up 5-2, and continued to hang tough with a 7-6 edge.
"We feel like we're playing it one game at a time now," said Rockridge junior outside hitter Laina Nelson, "and we want to do our best in every game we play."
The Rockets were able to shake Beardstown in the opening game as kills by Nelson and Keaton Frere, with the latter reeling off three straight, fueled a 12-0 run that put Rockridge in control of the opener at 20-8.
"We knew we needed to focus in and stay in the present, and take care of this match first," said Rockridge senior middle blocker Kierney McDonald. "You could never take a nap; they'd get a quick ball and a quick score, and we had to focus in on that."
With McClain's 19 assists fueling the front-line duo of McDonald (10 kils, four blocks) and Nelson (nine kills), Rockridge came out blazing to start the second set, scoring five of the first six points and then using a 7-0 run to take a 12-2 lead.
The Tigers (7-24) again showed their mettle, whittling the deficit down to seven at one point, but with Madison Heisch adding five kills and Frere three kills and three blocks, the Rockets had too much firepower.
Now, the rubber match against a Sherrard squad that is looking to match its own victory record -- 32 wins set by its 1989 fourth-place state squad -- is a reality for Rockridge.
"I'd definitely say we're pumped to play them again," said Nelson, "and earn redemption for our last match against them."
Should the Rockets win Tuesday, the next goal is a regional title. Ironically, the last of the aforementioned 22-win teams — the 2008 squad — brought home Rockridge's last regional volleyball crown.
"We were notified about the record a couple of games before we broke it, and we had our eyes set on it," McDonald said. "Now, we're looking for the next thing."