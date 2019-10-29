ROCK ISLAND — When she was playing volleyball at Rock Island, Jacqueline Twing was part of a rebuilding project. That ended with some very exciting things for a couple of years. Fast forward a few years and now it is coach Twing who is trying to rebuild the Rocks.
Year 2 didn't finish quite the way Twing and the Rocks wanted 2019 to end with Tuesday's 25-21, 25-18 loss to Dunlap in the Class 3A Rock Island Regional, but Twing is not at all unhappy with the season as a whole.
"It is a process and I saw it as a player," Twing said. "These girls have given so much and I know the seniors wanted more, but I feel good about the program. What we have to do is become better competitors. We can and will win a lot of games if we start to believe we can win."
Those seniors have seen the growth in the program and while there were a lot of tears among the 12th graders, there is also a huge feeling of pride.
"When I started playing here at Rocky, I couldn't say we were close," Hannah Simmer said. "Now, I see a family. The coaches brought in the culture we were looking for. I know they will be better next year and the years ahead and that excites me so much."
Added fellow senior Raghen Walker, "I feel like we are leaving with our imprint on the program. We started the rebuild and the culture. Now, I look forward to what happens next. We will see a change in Rocky volleyball very soon."
The Rocks (18-17) played a very good Dunlap (20-12) team nose-to-nose in both sets, but too many mistakes cost RI from advancing to Thursday's regional title game against Sterling (30-6), a 25-9, 25-11 rout of Galesburg.
Rock Island jumped out to a 13-7 lead in Set 1 but 11 errors helped Dunlap finish the set off. Tied at 21, RI had a net violation, rotation violation and hit into the net that gave Dunlap the win.
"Those are the errors you just can't make at this time of the year," Twing said. "I know that and the girls know that. These are the growing pains we will get through."
In the second set, the Rocks battled to a 13-10 lead, but then started firing shots over the end line (six times) to put the Eagles driver's seat.
"We responded the way we wanted to in the second set," Twing said. "We were so good most of that first set with our passing and rotations, and we were not making errors."
Still, there was plenty to be excited about.
"Oh yeah, it's going to happen," RI senior Ella Engholm. "These girls will keep growing and winning. I just hope people remember what we started because this is just the start."
Simmer led the Rocks with six kill and 10 digs. Engholm had four kills and a block and Walked added three kills and a block. Sophomore Emily Allison had four kills, an ace and a block.
Warriors roll to win: Sterling started Set 1 with a 7-0 run and the Golden Warriors never looked back against Galesburg in the opener. Sterling continued to roll past the Silver Streaks in the second game.
"That's what we wanted to see," Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said. "We wanted to start fast but more important we wanted to keep playing fast. Sometimes, the hardest thing is coming back and playing well in that second set and we did it."