ROCK ISLAND — The Western Big 6 Conference is loaded with competitive volleyball teams this season, and the Rock Island Rocks were able to keep their heads over .500 on Tuesday evening in a home match against intra-city rival Alleman.
The Rocks benefited from the floor leadership of senior Raghen Walker, and the emerging strong play of sophomore Emily Allison to defeat the Pioneers 25-22, 25-18.
Rock Island improved to 9-7 on the season, and 4-3 in the conference. Alleman’s frustrating start to the season continued as the 0-8 Pioneers fell to 0-6 in the Big 6.
“We had several players step up in key moments, especially in the first set when we had to battle back from a poor start, and display the tenacity and focus to stay in the set mentally, and cover the entire court,” said Rock Island coach Jacqueline Twing. “I’ve really got to congratulate Alleman for playing hard the entire night, they were very tough and had us down in both sets.”
Alleman hit the floor in the first set with a revitalized game plan, and ran off five quick points with kills by senior Sydney Bowling and junior Izzy Pine. Though Rock Island was able to tie the score at 6, the Pioneers remained in position to take the set, with leads of 16-13, and 21-18.
Consecutive big-time plays by senior Ella Engholm allowed the Rocks to gain the tie at 21-all, and a couple of key errors by Alleman put Rock Island in the position to take the set on the serving of senior Kaitlyn Walsh.
“The first set was frustrating because we are getting so close and playing much better, especially in our floor coverage and ability to eliminate mistakes and keep the ball in play,” said Alleman coach Andrea Larsen. “Tonight we showed what we can do, those were the two best sets of the season, our players are making key adjustments and adapting well to the changes we are incorporating in our approach, and in particular, Sydney Bowling and Mackenzie Kerker are showing the leadership skills to become the floor generals we will need as the season progresses.”
The second set began as a reverse of the first, with Rocky running off to a 5-1 start. Larsen called an early timeout and her players responded by reeling off five straight points to lead 6-5, behind a powerful kill by Bowling and two Rock Island errors.
The second set stayed neck-and-neck until the Rocks pulled ahead late. Two big shots at the net by Emily Allison sealed the set and match.
Allison paced Rock Island six kills and a block, Engholm added three kills and Walker added two kills and a block. Bella Allison dished out 10 assists for the Rocks as Alivia Wright came up with six digs and three aces.
Alleman was led by Bowling with eight kills, four digs and an ace, while Anne VanDeHeede notched 13 assists to go with four digs. Colleen Kenney came up with nine digs, three kills and an assist, and Kerker added seven digs and an ace.
“We have some important conference matches coming up, starting with Sterling on Thursday, and it’s important for our players to continue to work hard, eliminate errors, especially in our service game, and play with the confidence they were able to show tonight,” said Twing.
Alleman has a road match against Galesburg on Thursday, and then plays in the UTHS triangular on Saturday.
“I’m confident that we will start to see the results of the hard work our players are putting in," said Larsen. "We just need to stay positive, continue to alter our game plan and value every point.”