PORT BYRON — The Riverdale volleyball squad displaying some of the nerves that come with the expectations of being the regional host school and holding a lofty seed on Tuesday.
It took the Rams more than half of the first set to work out the kinks and exhibit the stuff that earned them the second overall seed in a 25-20, 25-9 win over Erie-Prophetstown
“We started out in the first set by putting too much pressure on ourselves," Riverdale coach Lisa Black said, "but once our players were able to settle their nerves and knock off the rust from not playing for several days, adrenaline took over. We got back to the aggressive style of play which is our key to success,”
The Rams advance to the regional final against Bureau Valley with 17-14-2 record. The 10th seeded Panthers finish their season with a record of 14-18-2.
In the nightcap, the Alleman Pioneers could not maintain the momentum from their thrilling three-set win over Sherrard on Monday, and fell in straight sets to third seeded Bureau Valley Storm, 25-13, 25-7.
Rams start slow, finish strong: The Rams trailed Erie-Prophetstown 6-2 in the early going of Set 1 and Black decided to use a timeout to re-focus her squad. The pause worked for the Rams, and kills at the net by Brooke Smeltzly, Shae Hanrahan and Addison Brock quickly evened the score.
Erie-Prophetstown was able to fight off the Riverdale momentum in the middle stages of the set, and pulled ahead again by the score of 16-11.
The Rams were able to fight back to even the score, and with the set tied at 18. Hanrahan served with power and placement on the final points of the set to give Riverdale the 25-20 win.
The second set of the match belonged entirely to Riverdale.
“Shae Hanrahan was outstanding for us, she was all over the floor digging out balls, serving with precision and showing off her power at the net,” said Black. “Teamwork is our forte, and several players were able to step up their games once we got past our slow start”
Riverdale was led by Hanrahan with 12 kills and two digs, Sharp had four aces, and Katelyn Oleson added 14 assists. Erie-Prophetstown was led by Ella Heyvert with five kills and two digs.
Pioneers stopped: Despite the loss, Larsen also able to point to several high points in a difficult season. “The Western Big 6 was a very competitive conference this year with several exceptional teams, and we were plagued by injury and illness throughout much of the season,” said Larsen.
“No one expected us to come into the regional and win our opening match on Monday, so that was definitely a highlight of our season."
In the first set of the evening’s final match, Alleman was able to stay close in the early going but Bureau Valley found the formula to pull away.
“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t seem to get over the hump. We made too many errors and couldn’t gain any momentum,” Larsen said. “I’m proud of the effort displayed by our team this season, fighting through adversity.”
Alleman was paced by Sydney Bowling with 4 kills and 4 digs; Anne VanDeHeede with 5 assists and 4 digs; Colleen Kenney with 8 digs and 1 assis;, and Izzy Pinc with 2 kills and 4 digs.