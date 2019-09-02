For half a decade, Wethersfield has been the dominant force in Lincoln Trail Conference volleyball.
Four of the last five years, the Lady Geese have won the LTC championship outright, with the exception coming in 2015, when they shared the league crown with United. That run includes last year's 36-2 squad, which posted a 10-0 LTC mark and reached the Class 1A sectional finals.
But with Wethersfield having graduated five starters, a quintet led by three-time reigning Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com Area Player of the Year Brittney Litton, several of its league rivals see a golden opportunity awaiting.
Chief among those rivals is Annawan. Coming off their first 1A regional championship in eight years, the Bravettes return their entire starting lineup from last year's 22-11-3 club that tied Princeville and West Central for third in the LTC at 7-3.
"Any time the girls get an opportunity to play at that high of a level and get a taste of what it's like to go deep in the postseason, they come back wanting a little bit more," said Annawan coach Gina Peterson. "This is a fun group to watch. They're stronger physically, and they definitely have the experience factor behind them.
"I think if they stay focused and take things one at a time, I feel like we're going to do some good things this year."
However, Peterson is quick to note the competition the Bravettes will face in their bid for their first LTC title since sharing the crown with Alexis in 2002.
"They would love to be at the top of the conference, but we have a tough conference, with a lot of great teams out there," she said. "There's going to be some great competition. You can't overlook any match, to be honest."
Among that competition is United (26-10 in '18), coming off a 9-1 LTC showing that was good for second place. The Red Storm return a nucleus of seven letterwinners, a group led by senior middle hitter and three-year varsity starter Jerzi Johnson.
At one time the LTC's dominant power, winning or sharing the conference title seven times in an eight-season stretch from 2004-11, those in the United camp also know displacing Wethersfield will not be an easy task.
"I still think they have a lot of fight under their bet. We scrimmaged them this summer, and they were very scrappy," said Red Storm coach Carrie Clayton. "We look for them to have another good year. One of our team goals is to contend for the title, but it's not going to be easy."
Judging by recent history, the Lady Geese indeed can never be counted out until another team takes their place at the head of the Lincoln Trail.
Even with graduation taking a toll, Wethersfield returns seven letterwinners, along with several younger players hungry to take their place in the starting lineup and write their own chapter in what has been an impressive volleyball history.
"Every night in practice, we've talked about how this group of seniors have been playing and practicing with some of the best volleyball players in the area," said Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent. "Our practices have been very competitive. They know what it takes to be a successful team."