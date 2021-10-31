Regional title a fitting reward for Rams

PORT BYRON — By the past standards of Riverdale High School volleyball, this season could have been easily regarded as one to forget.
Struggling to just eight regular-season victories, the Rams nonetheless maintained a strong belief in themselves and that the best was yet to come before the end of autumn.
That belief, reinforced in the players by first-year head coach Dawn Temple, was rewarded when Riverdale repeated as IHSA Class 2A regional champions last Thursday.
"I feel like they finally clicked, and decided that they didn't want to be done yet," Temple said of her seventh-seeded squad, which battled to a 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 victory over Kewanee in the Prophetstown Regional title match.
"Everything I've seen in them all year, they're seeing in themselves now. Winning the regional, it was an absolutely stunning moment for them and for myself. With the work we've put in, it felt so amazing."
Heading into Monday evening's Knoxville Sectional semifinals as a decided underdog with a 10-24-1 record, the Rams will have a tall order as they prepare for top-seeded Quincy Notre Dame (30-4).
However, the confidence from winning regionals has Temple's club more than ready for the challenge when they take the floor against the West Central Conference champions at 5:30 p.m.
"Going into regionals, we laid it all out for the girls. These are the other teams' records, and here is ours," she said. "We knew we could beat those teams. They've done really well listening to myself and my assistant, Coach (Paula) Zigler, coming up with coachable moments that they've made into proud moments."
Just before the postseason got underway, the Rams had suffered through a 13-match losing streak that dented the players' confidence, although back-to-back wins prior to their regional victories over Orion and Kewanee alleviated that somewhat.
Now, that confidence has been restored as Riverdale looks to continue along the postseason path.
"There were definitely times when they were really getting down," Temple said. "We had to keep reassuring them, telling them that the losses now do not reflect what I see in them. They kept pushing, and our seniors really stepped up."