 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regional title a fitting reward for Rams
0 Comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Regional title a fitting reward for Rams

  • 0

PORT BYRON — By the past standards of Riverdale High School volleyball, this season could have been easily regarded as one to forget.

Struggling to just eight regular-season victories, the Rams nonetheless maintained a strong belief in themselves and that the best was yet to come before the end of autumn.

That belief, reinforced in the players by first-year head coach Dawn Temple, was rewarded when Riverdale repeated as IHSA Class 2A regional champions last Thursday.

"I feel like they finally clicked, and decided that they didn't want to be done yet," Temple said of her seventh-seeded squad, which battled to a 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 victory over Kewanee in the Prophetstown Regional title match.

"Everything I've seen in them all year, they're seeing in themselves now. Winning the regional, it was an absolutely stunning moment for them and for myself. With the work we've put in, it felt so amazing."

Heading into Monday evening's Knoxville Sectional semifinals as a decided underdog with a 10-24-1 record, the Rams will have a tall order as they prepare for top-seeded Quincy Notre Dame (30-4).

However, the confidence from winning regionals has Temple's club more than ready for the challenge when they take the floor against the West Central Conference champions at 5:30 p.m.

"Going into regionals, we laid it all out for the girls. These are the other teams' records, and here is ours," she said. "We knew we could beat those teams. They've done really well listening to myself and my assistant, Coach (Paula) Zigler, coming up with coachable moments that they've made into proud moments."

Just before the postseason got underway, the Rams had suffered through a 13-match losing streak that dented the players' confidence, although back-to-back wins prior to their regional victories over Orion and Kewanee alleviated that somewhat.

Now, that confidence has been restored as Riverdale looks to continue along the postseason path.

"There were definitely times when they were really getting down," Temple said. "We had to keep reassuring them, telling them that the losses now do not reflect what I see in them. They kept pushing, and our seniors really stepped up."

IHSA CLASS 2A KNOXVILLE VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL

Tonight: Quincy Notre Dame (30-4) vs. Riverdale (10-24-1), 5:30 p.m.; Princeton (29-6-2) vs. Macomb (32-5), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Championship, 6 p.m.

How they got here: Riverdale repeated as regional champions and earned the 18th title in program history with a 20-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over fellow Three Rivers Conference member Kewanee in the Prophetstown Regional title match. ... Likewise, QND had to go three sets with regional host Carthage Illini West before prevailing 23-25, 25-14, 25-14 to give the Lady Raiders their sixth straight regional title.

Riverdale starters: Clara Lonergan, sr., OH; Sarah Prigge, sr., OH; Jordan Bull-Welch, sr., L; Abby Erickson, sr., S; Tara Smith, jr., S; Crystal Craigmiles, jr., MH; Carrieanne Hungate, so., MH

Riverdale leaders: Lonergan leads the Rams with 189 kills and is second with 216 digs, with Prigge notching 155 kills and team highs of 36 aces and 22 blocks. Erickson is tops in assists with 372 to go with 154 digs and 25 aces, with Bull-Welch the team's dig leader with 250 to go with 26 aces.

Riverdale coach Dawn Temple: "Going in, we're not expected to do much, so the pressure's more on (QND) than it is on us. We just need to keep playing like we have been the last few matches. We're one of the last 32 teams left, so let's go out and make it memorable."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears defense looking to recoup lost pride

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News