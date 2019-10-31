PORT BYRON — Riverdale volleyball coach Lisa Black told her team that all she wanted for her birthday was a win Thursday night.
The Rams granted that wish, sweeping Bureau Valley 25-21, 25-11 to win the Class 2A Riverdale Regional title. It was the first regional plaque since 2017 for the second-seeded Rams (18-14-2), who topped the third-seeded Storm (19-13) on Halloween night to avenge a sweep earlier this season by BV on a five-game day for the Rams at the Rock Falls Tournament.
Riverdale collected its regional plaque after singing happy birthday to their coach following the win.
“They delivered,” Black said of her birthday win. “Anytime you can get a regional title, I’m all for it.”
An electric home crowd clad with costumes throughout helped fuel momentum for the regional hosts. The opening set was tied 19-all before the Rams took charge. It was all Riverdale in the second set as the team led wire-to-wire.
Riverdale senior Sidney Garrett led the team with seven kills.
“It feels amazing to win,” Garrett said. “We were very energetic before the game, so that helped. And we just came together and won.”
Junior Shae Hanrahan had six kills and senior Faith Jackson (one ace) led the team with 11 assists; junior Katelyn Oleson had seven assists. Fellow junior Molly Sharp led Riverdale with five blocks and two aces and classmate Addison Brock had one ace and three blocks.
“It’s very special since we are all close,” Garrett said of the bond between her teammates.
The home crowd also factored into the win. “That helped a lot," she added, "they were very loud, which helped very much.”
Black said despite her team’s slow start, the girls found their groove and dominated.
“It feels amazing, especially at home,” Black said. “It’s our home court, our fans are out here cheering loud for us, the girls were pumped up, and we did what we needed to do.”