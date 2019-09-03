ROCK ISLAND — The Alleman Pioneers and Quincy Blue Devils opened Western Big 6 Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium.
Quincy proved to be in mid-season form, winning a close first set 25-23, and putting an impressive run together in the second set to win 25-18.
“Especially in the second set, our players rallied around each other and displayed strong teamwork, passing the ball well and digging out some really tough shots from Alleman to keep points alive,” said Quincy coach Tim Hill. “One of our primary goals this season is to focus on our serving, and Emma Sparrow and Lauren Kroeger served extremely well when we needed it.”
Both teams came out of the block aggressively in the first set, as they battled for points at the net. Alleman went on a run early in the set to lead 10-5 and 14-8, with aces by Sydney Bowling and Gianna Jewhurst, and great work at the net by Bowling.
Quincy fought back to tie the set at 21 behind the play of Lexi Wolf and Ella Marks at the net. An ace by Anna Schafer put Quincy ahead, and the Blue Devils closed it out to win 25-23.
“Quincy is a good, solid team with strong hitters and excellent blockers at the net, but I thought our players did a great job of staying in the match, especially the first set,” said second-year Alleman coach Andrea Larsen. “We are starting to get a feel for the areas where we are strong, and the areas where we need to focus our attention, and our passing, setting and digging were impressive and kept us in several points.”
The second set was close, with back and forth scoring from both teams, and after the set was tied at 13, Quincy reeled off a 7-point run to lead 20-13, behind the serving of Kroeger and Sparrow, and terrific net play by Sparrow and Chloe Moore. Alleman was unable to regain momentum, and an ace by Kroeger closed out the set 25-18, giving the match to the Blue Devils in straight sets.
“We have a couple of competitions going on for playing time, and it has elevated the intensity on the court for us early in the season,” said Hill. “We are working hard to change the atmosphere in the gym for our team, get our players to have more fun in practice and in matches, stay positive and focused on team work.”
“Our two sophomores on the team, Colleen Kenney and Anne VanDeHeede, are such hard workers and have great attitudes that are starting to impact the team in positive ways,” said Larsen. “And our senior leaders, Sydney Bowling and Cori Caleo, are going to be very important to our success as the season progresses.”
Early in the season, Coach Larsen is focused on a couple of key areas. “Our passing and blocking is coming along, and we need to be more consistent in our serving and receiving of serve, which will help us to produce higher percentages of shots for winners and hits over the net to keep the ball in play,” Larsen said.
The Blue Devils were led by Sparrow with 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks and 2 aces. The Pioneers were led by Bowling with 4 kills, 4 digs and 1 block, and VanDeHeede with 8 assists and 4 digs.
In sophomore action, Alleman prevailed in 3 sets; 25-15, 22-25, 25-13.