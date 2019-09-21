ROCK ISLAND — When Geneseo opened its debut season in the Western Big 6 Conference this fall, a league title was something the Maple Leafs were not contemplating.
Now, after scoring a pair of Big 6 victories in Saturday's triangular meet at the Rock Island Fieldhouse, winning the championship of their new conference has become a goal for the Leafs.
After sweeping host Rock Island 25-17, 25-22 in its opening match, Geneseo got pushed to the limit by a relentless Quincy club. After dropping the opening set, the Maple Leafs fought back to earn a 24-26, 25-22, 25-19 victory.
"It's starting to feel more real," said senior outside hitter Cora Varland, whose nine kills and two blocks in the Quincy victory helped Geneseo (16-3) to take sole possession of first place in the Big 6 at 8-1, a full game up on Moline in the win column.
This past Tuesday, the Leafs topped the Maroons in a tough three-setter before sweeping United Township on Thursday.
"At first, we were looking to get our feet wet and figure out what was happening in our new conference," Varland continued. "Now, (a title) is something we're fighting toward. We've seen everyone, so we have a good idea of what's going to happen and what we need to work on to get there."
Geneseo coach Casey Komel echoed her senior standout's statements.
"We've been talking a Big 6 title now," she said, "but at the beginning of the year, being in a new conference and not knowing what all the teams had to offer, we didn't want to put the cart before the horse."
In the Quincy win, Brenna McGuire matched Varland with nine kills and also had four blocks, as did Hannah Copeland (eight kills, two aces). Abbi Barickman also chipped in up front with six kills.
Maddi Barickman had a solid all-around match with 16 assists, 12 digs, four kills and two aces, with Maggi Weller notching 24 digs, five assists and four aces.
"I think a title is probably everyone's goal now," Maddi Barickman said. "We've seen how we match up, and we know what our certain skill sets are. We're going to keep pushing to reach our main goal, which is a conference title."
After sweeping the Rocks (10-10, 3-6) earlier behind six kills each from Maddi and Abbi Barickman, with the former adding 13 digs and seven assists and the latter two aces, Geneseo found itself pushed hard by the Blue Devils (10-5, 5-4).
Led by the potent 1-2-3 punch of hitters Lexi Wolf (16 kills, four blocks) and Emma Sparrow (10 kills, eight blocks) and setter Deonna Douglas (26 assists), Quincy used a late 5-0 run as the springboard to a 24-20 lead in the opening game.
The Leafs did rally to tie the set at 24-all on a Maddi Barickman ace, but the Devils notched the next two points to grab the early advantage.
Quincy then went up 4-1 to start the second set, but a 6-0 run fueled by five Weller service points put Geneseo up 7-4. The teams then traded runs, with a 7-0 mid-game run proving crucial for the Leafs to hold off a late Quincy charge and force the third set.
Down 4-2 early, a 6-1 Geneseo run gave it a lead it would not relinquish, although the Blue Devils got to within one three times, the last at 18-17; the Maple Leafs then scored four straight to give it some needed cushion to secure the win.
"I think the second set against Quincy showed the grit this team has," Maddi Barickman said. "When adversity strikes, we find a way to keep pulling through."
Rocks go 0-2: In addition to its loss to Geneseo, Rock Island dropped a 27-25, 25-20 decision to Quincy. Emily Allison and Raghen Walker each had five kills for the Rocks, with Bella Allison adding 12 assists and Alivia Wright 12 digs.
Against the Maple Leafs, Emily Allison had a match-best eight kills to go with 10 digs and two aces, with Bella Allison and fellow setter Sophia Sigler combining for 14 assists.
"We're working on improving, playing a whole match and limiting our errors," said Rocky coach Jacqueline Twing. "If we can limit our errors, we'll be in good shape. We just need to start putting some things together now."