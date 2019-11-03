ORION — For the fourth time in four years, the volleyball-playing members of Orion's Class of 2020 will take their shot at a sectional championship.
This time around, however, the Chargers' senior quintet feel the time is right to bring home the first sectional plaque since 2015's 40-1, Class 2A state runner-up squad.
"This year, we've got a lot of varsity experience and a lot of awesome players who can pull us through," said one of those five seniors, outside hitter Mackenzie Grafton, Orion's single-season record-holder with 89 service aces to go with 251 digs and 241 kills.
"We're definitely motivated to get past sectionals after getting stopped there every year. I think we can get it done this time."
It is said volleyball is a game of momentum, and that is a factor that is certainly on the Chargers' side.
Heading into this evening's 5:30 2A Hall Sectional semifinal matchup against Deer Creek-Mackinaw (21-12), Orion has won 35 of 36 matches, its eighth straight regional crown, and is riding the wave of a 27-match winning streak.
"We're super-excited for this," said senior outside hitter Sarah Jacobsen, who went over 1,000 career kills earlier this year and has 323 on the season along with 263 digs and 53 aces. "I remember our 8th-grade year, watching the team to go state.
"In fact, there's a picture on my timeline of the five of us down there (in Normal) cheering them on. We'd dearly love to get there, but we've got to focus on what's next."
For Grafton, Jacobsen and classmates Faith Catour (441 assists, 44 aces), Emiliah Morrison (147 kills, 49 blocks) and Olivia Farwell, the sectional round has been a stubborn roadblock the last three seasons.
Twice in that span, the Chargers have fallen in the semifinal round, while their 2017 squad fell to Galena in a two-set Oregon Sectional championship match.
With time running out on their high school volleyball careers, the quintet heads to Spring Valley this evening with a greater sense of urgency.
"I know they'd certainly like to take another step," said Orion coach Jack Wheeler. "Sarah's been with the varsity three years, and `Mac' and Faith three years now. As a group, they'd like to see themselves take another step. I know they've been talking about it for some time."
Right now, though, the next step for the Charger seniors and their teammates is tonight's matchup with Dee-Mack, a squad that tied fellow Hall Sectional qualifier El Paso-Gridley for second place in the Heart of Illinois Conference.
"We just want to focus on one match, one point at a time, and make sure we get the job done," Morrison said. "We don't want to set our goals too far in advance, and then not reach them."
The goal of reaching the next level is one the younger Chargers believe in on an equal level with their veteran teammates, and they want just as badly to help the seniors realize their dream.
"This year's team has worked so hard, and we've got a lot of great potential," said junior libero Kati Kratzberg, the team leader in digs with 275. "We feel like this is the year to push past sectionals and give (the seniors) what they deserve."