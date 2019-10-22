PORT BYRON — Set to host its own Class 2A regional tournament next week, the Riverdale volleyball team did its best to fuel a postseason-like atmosphere on its Senior Night.
But after taking the first set of Tuesday's match with Three Rivers West Division rival Orion, the Rams wound up inadvertently lighting a fire under the Chargers, who came out as the aggressors in the second set and rode that momentum to a hard-earned 23-25, 25-7, 25-18 victory.
After Riverdale closed the first set with four straight points, the last two coming on back-to-back kills by senior middle hitter Sidney Garrett, the Chargers spotted the hosts the first point of the second game before reeling off nine in a row as senior outside hitter Mackenzie Grafton ratted off eight service points and three aces in that span.
"That definitely helped us with our energy, and helped us to focus more on our game," said Grafton, who tallied four aces to go with 14 digs and 10 kills. "Riverdale always plays hard on their home floor, so we were definitely prepared for that. We never underestimate them; we always expect a fight from them."
By surviving Tuesday's match, Orion (32-1) remains tied for the TRAC West lead at 8-1 with Fulton, which likewise was pushed to three sets by Rockridge before earning a 18-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory.
"We definitely talked about how every game is for the conference championship," said Orion senior outside hitter Sarah Jacobsen, who led her club with 12 kills and added 13 digs and a pair of blocks.
Orion closes out its conference schedule by hosting a one-win Morrison squad on Thursday, with Fulton likewise finishing at home against Sherrard. For her part, though, Jacobsen was relieved to avoid the events of two years ago here.
"I was thinking about what it's like to play Riverdale at home," she said. "My sophomore year, we went three sets with them, and they beat us to put us in a tie for the conference title with them."
Led by their twin towers of junior Shae Hanrahan (13 kills, four digs) and senior Sidney Garrett (11 kills, six blocks), the Rams came out for the opener playing like a conference championship was at stake.
Weathering an early 5-1 deficit, Riverdale settled in and battled back, eventually taking its first lead at 16-15. The teams then jousted back and forth, with Orion going up 23-21 before a Brooke Smeltzly kill righted the ship for the hosts and triggered a closing 4-0 run.
"It was an awesome start," said Riverdale coach Lisa Black, whose 15-14-2 club (5-4 TRAC West) also got eight kills from Smeltzly, with setters Faith Jackson and Katelyn Oleson combining for 28 assists. "The girls were fired up and ready to play, and they came out firing on all cylinders."
After the rough second set, the Rams resumed their pitched battle with the Chargers, leading 9-7 early in the third game. Orion regained the edge, but Riverdale continued to trade points before a late 5-0 spurt gave Orion match point at 24-16, enabling it to nail down the win.
"This had the feel of a postseason match, so it was good for us mentally to have to tough our way through it. This was a good push for us," said Orion coach Jack Wheeler, who got 21 assists from Faith Catour and five blocks each from Olivia Farwell and Hailey James.
From Black's standpoint, she hopes to carry Tuesday's effort into Thursday's finale at Rockridge and then into next week's regional round here.
"Our crowd is amazing," she said. "They're fantastic; they bring a lot of energy, which could lead to us having a good postseason."