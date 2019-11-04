SPRING VALLEY — The Orion volleyball team continued its perfect march through the postseason, scoring a straight-set victory for the third consecutive match.
But even after handling Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25-14, 25-19 in the opening semifinal of Monday's Class 2A Hall Sectional here at Red Devil Gymnasium, the Chargers feel like they have a better match in them as they move a step closer to their first sectional championship in four years.
"We would agree that we probably need to bring a bit more focus and energy to play if we want to survive on Wednesday. We talked about that, and we'll take some more (today) at practice," said Orion coach Jack Wheeler.
The 36-1 Chargers move to Wednesday's 6 p.m. title match after posting their 28th consecutive victory.
Awaiting the Chargers when they return here will be another Heart of Illinois Conference opponent, El Paso-Gridley. The Titans (29-5) prevented an all-Three Rivers West Division title tilt by sweeping Riverdale 25-19, 25-17 in Monday's nightcap.
"We really didn't play like we have been all year. I think we let the jitters get to us a bit," said Orion junior setter Ashley Awbrey (14 assists). "We're going to definitely have a tough practice, work on the things we need to fix, and come out Wednesday and play our game."
In the opening set, Orion rattled off five straight points after Dee-Mack's Emily Pawlak opened the match with a service ace. Senior standout Mackenzie Grafton tallied an ace and four service points during that initial run.
However, the Lady Chiefs (21-13) did not make life easy for the Chargers as they hung close throughout the bulk of the first set, at one point closing the gap to 8-7.
But with junior Riley Filler stepping up her play to boost the senior duo of Grafton (10 kills, eight digs, two aces, two blocks) and Sarah Jacobsen (11 digs, eight kills), Orion gradually opened up a 17-11 lead, then closed out the set with a 7-1 run.
"Riley had some good swings," Wheeler said of Filler, who finished with six kills and three blocks; her classmates Kati Kratzberg (10 digs) and Hailey James (three kills, three blocks) also chipped in to the Charger cause.
"We always talk about wanting to make the opposition have to defend us from pin to pin. That's always our goal."
You have free articles remaining.
In the second set, Dee-Mack got off to a 4-2 start, and again traded points back and forth with Orion until a mid-set surge capped by an ace from Faith Catour (eight assists, six digs) put the Chargers up 15-9. The Lady Chiefs battled back to within 17-14, but Orion took control with five straight points.
"We let up a little bit in the second game, and we can't allow that," said Jacobsen. "As we move on down the road, other teams will make us pay for that. Come Wednesday, we have no control over what the other team does. Our goal is to play our game."
Rams sidelined: Coming off its second regional title in three years, Riverdale looked to keep its season going with its first sectional victory since its third-place 2A state finish in 2012.
Instead, the Rams (18-16-2) found themselves having to play from behind nearly the entire match with El Paso-Gridley. Apart from a 2-1 lead early in the first set, Riverdale was unable to force the Titans to play catch-up volleyball.
"We started out flat," said Riverdale coach Lisa Black. "We knew we didn't have the energy tonight, and we just couldn't find it. They'd get runs of three or four points; we'd get runs of a point or two, and they kept pulling away."
Down 6-2 early in the first game, the Rams battled to within a point, but then a 5-1 EPG run put it up 12-7. The Titans led by as much as five before Riverdale used consecutive Brooke Smeltzly kills to close the gap to 18-15. EPG then rattled off four straight, enabling it to fend off a late Ram rally.
While Riverdale had a balanced attack, with junior Addison Brock notching six kills and three blocks and the trio of Sidney Garrett (three blocks), Shae Hanrahan and Smeltzly each adding five kills, that was not enough to counter EPG's Titan-ic trio of setter Addison Benedict (28 assists) and hitters Madi Funk (15 kills) and Ashlyn Mool (10 kills).
"Our goal was to limit (Funk) and at least match what she did," said Black, "but we were unable to manage that."
After falling behind 7-1 to open the second set, the Rams again dug in their heels and got as close as 7-5 and then to within 12-9, but the Titans used a 6-1 run to go up eight and effectively take control of the game.
"We knew Riverdale had some strong outside hitters and a good middle (Garrett)," said Benedict, "but we felt we could handle them. Going up against Orion, we'll have to come out strong, and we've got to play our best."