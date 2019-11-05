ORION — One more win stands between the Orion volleyball team and its seventh sectional championship.
For the majority of this year's Charger roster, they had a shot two years ago when they reached the sectional-title match at Oregon, but a two-set loss to Galena stopped them a win short of earning Orion's first such title since its Class 2A state runner-up year of 2015.
As they prepare for this evening's 6 p.m. championship showdown with El Paso-Gridley at the 2A Hall Sectional in Spring Valley, the Chargers (36-1) will no doubt be motivated by memories of '17's disappointment.
"That was very frustrating," said Orion senior outside hitter Mackenzie Grafton, who was a first-year varsity performer two years ago. "All of us really want to get past sectionals, and give ourselves a chance at state.
"It doesn't matter who we play (tonight), as long as we're one of the teams there."
Coming off Monday's 25-14, 25-19 sweep of Deer Creek-Mackinaw, the Chargers take on a 29-5 EPG squad that tied Dee-Mack for second place in the Heart of Illinois Conference. EPG finished two games behind unbeaten league champ Downs Tri-Valley, which plays Decatur St. Teresa this evening in the Pleasant Plains Sectional final.
Tonight's winner meets the Pleasant Plains advancer Friday in the Elite Eight at the Farmington Super-Sectional.
The Titans advanced with a 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Riverdale, one of Orion's leading rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, fueled by the senior trio of setter Addison Benedict (28 assists) and hitters Madi Funk and Ashlyn Mool, who combined for 25 of EPG's 31 kills against the Rams.
"Those are my go-to's," Benedict said of Funk and Mool, with the former of the duo posting 15 kills in Monday's win. "Madi, I definitely know I can rely on. She's very dependable and a very smart person on the court."
But for whatever the Titans bring to the court tonight, Orion knows it has to keep the focus on what has it made so successful during its current 28-match winning streak, with the knowledge that one more victory enables it to take another step on the postseason journey.
"At the end of the day, we're the ones still playing, and we have to come out and execute," said Charger senior outside hitter Sarah Jacobsen. "The goal is to play our game."