With a 29-1 record, an ongoing 21-match winning streak and four tournament titles to its credit, the Orion volleyball team has blazed an impressive trail of success this fall.
So when the IHSA announced its seeds for the regional tournaments that get underway two weeks from today, it came as no surprise that the Chargers were picked as one of the No. 1 seeds in Class 2A.
More surprising, though, is the fact Orion was the lone Quad-Cities' area squad to earn such a distinction. In 4A, Western Big 6-leading Moline (17-5) ended up settling for a No. 2 seed.
The Maroons, who have finished conference play and hold a half-game lead in the standings over 3A top seed and reigning state champion Sterling (23-5), will open their postseason at the Pekin Regional, which also includes Big 6 rival and No. 6 seed Quincy (17-14).
Also in 4A, United Township (5-16-1) drew a No. 8 seed and heads to the Minooka Regional, where it faces the top-seeded host Indians (20-5).
In 3A, Big 6 third-place finisher Geneseo (23-6) drew a No. 3 seed and will head east to the Ottawa Regional, which includes No. 2 LaSalle-Peru (22-2). Fifth-seeded Rock Island (13-12) hosts a regional that includes Sterling.
As for Orion, it opens its 2A run at the Princeton Regional, where it headlines a field that includes fourth-seeded Mercer County (18-10) and eighth-seeded Kewanee (13-13-1).
The Chargers and the Golden Eagles have met twice for tournament titles this season, with Orion prevailing in the finals of the Wethersfield Invitational and MerCo's own Judy Richmond Invite.
The bulk of the area's 2A schools stay closer to home at the Riverdale Regional, where the host Rams are the headliners with a 14-10-1 record and a No. 2 seed.
Joining the Rams will be a pair of Three Rivers West rivals, No. 7 Sherrard (10-12) and No. 9 Rockridge (15-12-1), along with a pair of TRAC East clubs in No. 3 Bureau Valley (15-10) and No. 10 Erie-Prophetstown (8-15-2) and 12th-seeded Alleman (1-22).
Monmouth-Roseville (16-10) drops down to 2A this year and heads to the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Regional as a No. 5 seed.
In Class 1A, TRAC West co-leader Fulton (20-7) drew a No. 2 seed and looks to be the favorite at the Earlville Regional, although third-seeded Forreston (17-6-1) could prove to be a challenge for the Steamers.
Fulton's conference rivals from Morrison make a shorter trip to the Eastland Regional in Lanark and are seeded 14th with a 1-21-1 record.
Annawan (18-12) will stay at home for the regional round as a No. 3 seed in a field that includes a rebuilding, ninth-seeded Wethersfield club (7-16) as well as Lincoln Trail Conference leader and No. 2 seed Princeville (18-4).
Another LTC club, United (18-4), takes a No. 2 seed to the Williamsfield Regional, which includes No. 10 Ridgewood (5-16) and No. 12 Galva (5-18). The Annawan and Billtown winners could meet for the title at the Wethersfield Sectional in Kewanee.