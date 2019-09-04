ORION — When the five senior members of the 2019 Orion volleyball team came into the program three years ago, they were following in some large footsteps.
In the fall of '15, the Chargers achieved a breakthrough when they advanced to the title match of the Class 2A state tournament in Normal, eventually taking home the second-place trophy and a program-best 40-1 finish.
Having to take the place of the seniors that were the nucleus of that state squad, the volleyball-playing members of the Class of 2020 have continued the program's successful tradition with three Three Rivers West Division titles and the same number of regional championships.
However, a return trip to Redbird Arena has eluded this group, with losses in the sectional round — including the 2017 sectional finals — having derailed their postseason runs.
"For the last three years, the roadblock has been sectionals," said one of that senior quintet, outside hitter Sarah Jacobsen. "Seeing that (2015) team be so successful, that's been a dream of ours every single year, something to look forward to."
Having committed to continuing her volleyball career at the Division I level with Illinois State University, Jacobsen wants more than anything to get the chance to play on her future home floor while still wearing an Orion uniform.
"I would love for us to make it to Redbird," she said. "That's one of my dreams, especially considering I'll be able to play there (starting) next year. With this year's team, I really believe we have the keys to get us past sectionals. The connection is already there; this team has (had) that trust and that bond right off the bat.
"Our underclassmen are a very skilled group. We just need to keep working on our skills. I'm excited to see what we can do this year."
Led by Jacobsen and classmates Faith Catour, Olivia Farwell, Mackenzie Grafton and Emiliah Morrison, the Chargers have rolled out to a 7-0 start, buoyed by last Saturday's first-place finish at the Wethersfield Invitational.
Grafton, who will play at Division II Lewis University in Romeoville, admits her classmates and herself put pressure on themselves to follow in the footsteps of Orion's state runner-up squad, having followed its progress as eighth-graders.
"It wasn't necessarily following in their footsteps, but achieving something as great as that," she said. "We put a lot of pressure on ourselves because we wanted to do the same thing."
With outside hitters Farwell, Grafton and Jacobsen, middle blocker Morrison and setter Catour backed by a strong younger group that includes returning juniors Ashley Awbrey and Kati Kratzberg at setter and libero, respectively, the pieces could be in place for another Final Four run.
"Being a senior, I want us to go out with a bang, to go as far as we can," Grafton said. "We have so much talent on this team; we all push each other in practices, which prepares us for the matches. I hope we can finally push past sectionals, and even get to state."