ORION — Ahead of perhaps its biggest conference match of the season, the Orion volleyball team continued to fine-tune its collective play.
Hosting its annual Charger Challenge Saturday afternoon, Orion (22-1) did not drop a set in any of its five wins as it ran its winning streak to 14 matches in a row, culminating with a decisive 21-10, 21-9 title-match win over United.
"Although every win means a lot, our only goal is to get better, to work on what we need to get better at," said senior outside hitter Sarah Jacobsen, who joined classmate and setter Faith Catour as the Chargers' all-tournament team representatives.
Taking on the Red Storm (16-2) in the championship match for the first time since United beat the Chargers in the finals of its own invite nearly a year ago, Orion came out strong in both sets.
In the first game, the Chargers got off to a 4-0 start. After United closed the gap to 6-4, the hosts reeled off five of the next six points for an 11-5 lead, and maintained that cushion throughout the set.
"Our last three games (Saturday), we did get better in executing sooner," said Jacobsen. "Playing United at the end of the day is always good; they're always a tough team."
With the second set tied at 3, the Chargers exploded for a 9-0 run to take control. United pulled within 12-6, but could get no closer.
"There are some tough teams here, but we just came out and played our game," Catour said. "We're working on doing things to get better each game, just doing the little things right. If we do the little things right, big things are going to happen. We're making very good progress now."
Jacobsen's 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks led the way for Orion in the finals, with Catour and fellow setter Ashley Awbrey combining for 17 assists. Mackenzie Grafton added six kills, six digs and two aces, and Kati Kratzberg had nine digs.
The Red Storm, which was represented on the all-tournament team by the duo of Josie Bentz and Jerzi Johnson, got a combined 10 kills and eight digs from Josie and twin sister Jenna Bentz, with Riley Tyrrell adding eight assists and Kaylee Cornell five digs.
"Orion, they're one tough team," said United coach Carrie Clayton. "I hope we get to see them again at our tournament next week. Those are the kind of teams we want to play."
Orion is now rematched with Three Rivers Conference rival Fulton on Tuesday. Fulton is the lone team to beat the Chargers this season.
In the third-place match, the Monmouth-Roseville Titans (12-10) scored bronze by sweeping Annawan 21-17, 21-13. Senior powerhouse Carly Gillen was named to the all-tournament squad, as was libero Kaley Peterson for the Bravettes (12-10).
Both teams were swept in their respective semifinal matches, with Annawan falling 21-18, 21-11 to Orion and Mon-Rose dropping a 21-16, 21-15 decision to United.
In the fifth-place match, Mercer County (17-9) fell to Brimfield by a score of 15-9, 14-16, 15-3. All-tournament pick Karli Stineman led the Golden Eagles with 10 digs and six kills.