ORION — Seniors Mackenzie Grafton and Sarah Jacobsen are normally known as aces at the net. On Thursday, that pair served aces at the baseline.
Grafton and Jacobsen — two of the better players at the net — showed their versatility by combining to score 10 aces in a thrilling 25-21, 25-21 non-conference win over Geneseo in front of a huge crowd at Orion High School.
"We work on our serve every day of the week," said Jacobsen, who had four aces, all in the second set. For good measure she had a team-best seven kills.
Added Grafton, "We want our serves to be deep where we can take the receiver to decide how to play it. You always like getting an ace, but we also want to make sure we get it in."
Grafton had five aces in Set 1 and one more in the second as the Chargers improved to 31-1. Geneseo falls to 23-8.
"We served very well tonight, one of the few things we really did well," said Orion coach Jack Wheeler. "We were more aggressive with the serve than we have been recently. The aces are a bonus, we are more just looking to take the opponent out of their system."
They did that just enough times to scratch out two very close sets.
"They are a very good serving team," Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. "If not the best, they are one of the best serving teams we have seen. They get it deep and high which makes the receiver have to decide how to play it. We didn't play it well all night."
After a tight first part of Set 1, Geneseo went on a 6-0 run to take a 14-10 lead. However, Geneseo came right back with an 8-0 run that included a couple of calls that had Komel extremely upset to the point of drawing a yellow card.
Komel did not want to talk about the calls after the match.
Down 18-14, the Leafs tied the set at 19, but Orion did just enough to get the win.
"We didn't play our best volleyball," Wheeler said. "We let way too many balls hit the floor that I thought we should have gotten to."
The Chargers charged out to a 10-3 lead in Set 2, but the Maple Leafs again battled their way back before a 5-1 run gave Orion a lead it would not give up.
Both sides came away feeling good about the game, especially at this time of the year.
"We have played Rock Falls twice, Dunlap, Sterling and this game," Komel said. "These will help us playing high caliber games. I can't be upset with how we battled and the mistakes we made are all ones we can fix."
Added Jacobsen, "This was very much like a postseason game with a big crowd and lot of excitement in the gym. This kind of game really prepares us for the postseason."
Grafton also likes playing these tough games and continuing their team's 23-game winning streak.
"We think about the streak a little bit," she said, "but we celebrate it on the night we play and then the next day it is a new day and we forget about it."