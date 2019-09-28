MOLINE — Moline senior Maddie Peterson said her team lost focus of who it was in Thursday’s loss to Sterling.
But Saturday’s 25-14, 25-21 win over Geneseo to open a triangular at Wharton Field House got the Maroons back on track, also keeping Moline right in the mix for the Western Big 6 Conference title.
Moline added a 25-11, 25-11 win over Alleman to improve to 14-5, 9-2 Big 6. Moline’s win over Geneseo (17-4, 10-2 Big 6) also served as a bit of payback, ending Geneseo’s 12-match win streak that followed a loss to Sterling three weeks ago.
“Losing to Sterling, it was a wakeup call,” Peterson said of Moline's 25-18, 25-10 defeat. “We’ve got to work hard, every single point to really reach our goal of winning every single game.”
Peterson said in addition to playing their own game, keeping the ball away from Geneseo’s standout libero Maggi Weller also was important. Geneseo’s three-set win over Moline in its last matchup ended the Maroons’ 25-match WB6 win streak.
“We really just wanted to show out for ourselves,” Peterson said. “The way we played against Sterling wasn’t us at all.”
Moline controlled things early in Saturday’s opening set, leading 8-2. Geneseo cut it to 14-11 before Moline’s 11-3 run closed out the first-set win. The Maroons also led as much as 21-9 in the second set before Geneseo’s late surge.
“Our defensive pursuit was absolutely amazing, we were going after every single ball,” said Peterson, who collected 21 digs in the two Big 6 wins. “Last time we played Geneseo, we knew their blocks were really big, so we had to cover really, really tight. So we worked on that and did well.”
Moline's Kamara Dickerson totaled five aces, 15 digs, and four blocks for the afternoon. Ella Ramsay had 15 kills and six aces Saturday.
“We came out fired up, and really focused, and that was our game plan coming in, one point at a time,” said Moline coach Sarah Fetter. “I’m very excited about where they are today and where we’re going in the future.”
Moline, led by its senior core, displayed the importance of chemistry and team effort in the win. Which had been a missing ingredient the last couple weeks, according to Fetter.
“It was very, very strong, and it helped us win the game,” said Peterson of Moline’s communication and adjustments.
Geneseo followed the loss with a 25-11, 25-11 win over Alleman (0-14, 0-12 Big 6).
Geneseo coach Casey Komel credited Moline’s execution of its fast offense in the key match. The Lady Leafs bested Geneseo 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 last week.
“I think the target on our backs from the last game, winning that last set against them, they really wanted to beat us just as much as we wanted to beat them," Komel said. "I knew that was going to be a tough game.”
Maddi Barickman (one ace) led Geneseo with four kills against Moline. Weller (one ace) had five digs and Hannah Copeland had two blocks. Cadence Talbert led Geneseo with nine kills against Alleman as Copeland added three more blocks. Addie Dunker totaled 16 assists on Saturday.
“There were some things I was disappointed in, but others I know we can work on and get better,” Komel said.
Sterling (8-2 Big 6) swept Galesburg and Rock Island on Saturday, and plays Geneseo Oct. 8. Moline plays at Rocky and Galesburg before finishing the conference slate against Quincy.
“We really dug into things at practice (Friday) and talked about a lot of things," said Fetter, “and put them into action, and had the results we wanted to today.”
