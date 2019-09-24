MOLINE — Coming into this week trailing Geneseo in the Western Big 6 Conference volleyball standings, the Moline Maroons have ample opportunity to gain ground in the title race.
Prior to Thursday's match at Sterling and a rematch with the Maple Leafs here on Saturday, the Maroons welcomed United Township to Wharton Field House Tuesday night and played like a team on a mission. Starting fast in both sets, Moline rolled to a 25-11, 25-13 sweep of the Panthers.
"This definitely gives us a boost," said Moline senior hitter Kamara Dickerson, who had a match-high nine kills along with nine digs to help the 12-4 Maroons move to 7-1 and within a half-game of Geneseo in the Big 6 race. "We've been working so hard in practice, and we want to play our best and show the rest of the conference what we can do."
Going up against a UT squad that had recorded all three of its wins in Big 6 play, including a victory over defending Class 3A state champion Sterling, the Maroons were not about to take anything for granted.
"We definitely respect every team we play," Dickerson said. "Tonight, we were finding ways of putting the ball away that were effective."
Indeed, junior setter Sophia Potter (20 assists, five digs) also had plenty of weapons in her arsenal. Fellow junior Audrey Lamphier had six kills and a team-high three blocks, with Nicole Ellis notching four kills and a pair of blocks and Kayla Veto adding a four-kill game. Defensively, Maddie Peterson added 14 digs and Sierra Marshall had eight digs.
You have free articles remaining.
"As a setter, that's one of the best things, to have so many weapons. Anyone can put the ball away," said Potter. "Also our defense, they help get the ball up so we can set everyone up."
Playing at Wharton for the first time in 10 days also gave the Maroons an extra boost.
"We hadn't had a home Big 6 match for quite awhile, so we were anxious to come back here and set the tone for the big week we have coming up," said Moline coach Sarah Fetter. "Tonight, there was not really one person I could pinpoint as doing an excellent job. It was a team effort. Everything was spot on."
Moline set the tone in the first set by scoring the first five points, gradually opening a 14-5 lead. An ace by UT's CeCe Zuniga closed the gap to seven, but the Panthers got no closer as another 5-0 run gave the Maroons a double-digit lead.
The second set started out the same, with the hosts going up 5-1, but United Township (3-9, 3-7 WB6) battled back to 9-6 on kills by Jade Hunter (three kills, four blocks) and Kalista Merrill. The Panthers continued to hang tough, but a 6-1 run helped Moline take control.
"Tonight, it was just flat, which is upsetting," said UT coach Jillian VanOpdorp, who also got seven digs from Kyra Schumaker. "I know how this team can play; we beat Sterling, which is a good team. What's extremely frustrating is that we didn't come out and show that (to Moline). We still need that consistency."