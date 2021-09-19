Mix of seniors and youth fueling Bravettes' early success

Playing an abbreviated schedule last spring with no postseason to look forward to still had some benefits for the Annawan volleyball squad.
Several freshmen took the opportunity to gain vital varsity experience during the Bravettes' 12-match season and got a taste of success as Annawan finished with an 8-4 record.
That success has carried over into the current fall campaign. A solid mix of senior veterans and up-and-coming sophomores have fueled a 12-3 start and wins in both of the Bravettes' Lincoln Trail Conference matches.
"We have six great seniors, and anytime you have that, you get that quality of girls who've been around the game a long time," said Annawan coach Gina Peterson of a group that won an IHSA Class 1A regional title as freshmen in 2018.
"They add their leadership and experience, and use it to find a way to help us be successful."
Senior starters Cailtyn Baele (setter/outside hitter), Ally Celus (libero), Emily Miller (middle hitter) and Maddy Rusk (middle blocker), along with reserves Leah Park and Sophia Roldan, have formed a strong nucleus for Annawan to build around.
Alongside those seniors, junior back-row specialists Kennadi Rico and Jaydn Wise and the sophomore trio of setter/outside hitter Kaylee Celus, OH Olivia Goodley and right-side hitter Lainy Manuel have only strengthened the Bravettes' lineup.
"Probably the biggest gain I've seen (from last spring to the current season) is everyone wanting it for their teammates and sticking together as a team," said Peterson, whose club has wins over Galva and Abingdon-Avon to open its LTC schedule.
"Overall, COVID has driven that throughout teams; you never know when you will get the opportunity to play again, and our girls aren't taking it for granted."
This past Saturday, Annawan made its second tournament appearance of the season. Having competed at the Geneseo Invitational earlier this month, the Bravettes went to Princeville and won three of four matches to take second place behind the host Lady Princes.
In those four matches, Miller tallied 29 kills, Kaylee Celus notched 20 kills and nine aces and Baele added 16 digs and 15 kills, with Manuel adding 21 digs.
With the bulk of the LTC schedule still ahead, and a postseason to look forward to later this fall, Peterson believes her team has what it takes to contend for titles in the conference and the Class 1A playoffs.
"We've got such a good camaraderie," she said, "and I believe we have the talent to push through the postseason and be competitive."
Area tourney notes: This past weekend saw the Sherrard volleyball team continue its torrid trend, going 4-0 to capture first place at Mercer County's Judy Richmond Invitational in Aledo.
Topping the host Golden Eagles 22-25, 25-18, 15-8 in the championship match, the Tigers are now 15-2 and take a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday's Three Rivers West Division match at Morrison.
Also at Aledo, Orion capped a solid day by topping Henry-Senacwhine in three sets to take third place. The Chargers won three of their four matches, the only loss coming to Sherrard in pool play.
The squad Sherrard is pursuing in the conference, Rockridge, also reached a tournament final this past Saturday but had for settle for second place at the Pearl City Invitational.
The Rockets (14-3) went 4-1 on the day, with only a 25-18, 25-9 loss to tourney host Eastland-Pearl City.
Also at Pearl City, Erie-Prophetstown reached the consolation finals, but dropped a 25-17, 22-25, 25-18 battle to Polo.