Mercer County stays hot in regional sweep of Alleman

SHERRARD — The Mercer County volleyball squad came into Monday's postseason opener approaching the peak of its game.
Having won four of their last five matches prior to Monday's Class 2A Sherrard Regional opener, the Golden Eagles kept riding that wave as they swept Alleman 25-12, 25-15 at Harry Hunt Gymnasium.
"We had a rough start at the beginning of the year, but we've been doing well lately," said Mercer County coach Erica Biddle. "The girls have finally got together and have started to find their flow and their rhythm."
Now with 10 wins in their last 12 matches, the eighth-seeded Golden Eagles (15-10) are looking forward to the challenge of Tuesday's 5:30 semifinal showdown with No. 2 Macomb (30-5).
"Going into (Tuesday), we know Macomb's the No. 2 seed and we know it's going to be an even tougher match," said MerCo senior setter Ava Ruggles. "We need all of our hitters to be on their power ball, and to make smart choices."
In Monday's first-round victory, the senior duo of Ruggles and outside hitter Kiersten Cox were the ones bringing the power for the Golden Eagles.
The pair posted excellent numbers with Ruggles dishing out 16 assists in addition to adding three kills and Cox posting a match-high total of 12 kills.
"In every game, our plan is to swing hard and obviously hit the open spots," said Cox. "That's me and Ava's plan most of the time."
The duo set the tone right from the outset, helping spark a 6-0 MerCo start that subsequently grew into a 15-5 lead.
"They've come along during the last part of the season," Biddle said of Cox and Ruggles. "They've done a good job of being able to find each other and connect."
Alleman (7-21) did manage to battle back within 16-8, but MerCo tallied five of the next six points to go up 21-9 en route to taking the first game.
That late spurt seemed to give the 10th-seeded Pioneers their second wind as they opened the second set by going up 5-2, with a Clair Hulke kill early in the game giving them their first lead of the night.
"In the second set, we really thought they'd come out and fight like they did," said Cox. "Every match is life and death in regionals."
Even after Mercer County battled back to take a pair of two-point leads, the Pioneers kept on battling before a late string of five straight points put the Eagles up 21-13, enabling them to cruise to the finish.
"I honestly think that this was not a match that showcased the potential that we showed all season," said Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine, who got 13 digs and six kills from Colleen Kenney, with Hulke adding six kills and four digs and Anne VanDeHeede nine assists.
"We've had some upsets this season, and we also lost some games we should've won. I knew the girls had the talent, it was all a matter of them trusting in themselves that they could win. I'm proud of what we accomplished, but today was not our day."
For the Golden Eagles, another day and another match is on the horizon as they turn their attention to this evening's semifinal showdown with the Bombers.
"Last week when we played United (a 27-25, 25-22 win in last Wednesday's regular-season finale), Kiersten had a good game; all our hitters did," said Ruggles. "That carried over into (Monday), and we'll all be ready to play the same way as we did last week."