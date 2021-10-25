Mercer County stays hot in regional sweep of Alleman

The duo set the tone right from the outset, helping spark a 6-0 MerCo start that subsequently grew into a 15-5 lead.

"They've come along during the last part of the season," Biddle said of Cox and Ruggles. "They've done a good job of being able to find each other and connect."

Alleman (7-21) did manage to battle back within 16-8, but MerCo tallied five of the next six points to go up 21-9 en route to taking the first game.

That late spurt seemed to give the 10th-seeded Pioneers their second wind as they opened the second set by going up 5-2, with a Clair Hulke kill early in the game giving them their first lead of the night.

"In the second set, we really thought they'd come out and fight like they did," said Cox. "Every match is life and death in regionals."

Even after Mercer County battled back to take a pair of two-point leads, the Pioneers kept on battling before a late string of five straight points put the Eagles up 21-13, enabling them to cruise to the finish.

"I honestly think that this was not a match that showcased the potential that we showed all season," said Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine, who got 13 digs and six kills from Colleen Kenney, with Hulke adding six kills and four digs and Anne VanDeHeede nine assists.