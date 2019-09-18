DAVENPORT — After a tough, three-set loss to Geneseo on Tuesday night, the Moline volleyball team wanted to come out and show what they were capable of against Davenport Central on Wednesday night.
Behind a balanced attack and solid serving, the Maroons did just that against the Blue Devils at George Marshall Gym, beating Central 25-8, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12, in non-conference action.
Moline junior Audrey Lamphier, who led Moline with six blocks and added eight kills, said everything Moline struggled with against Geneseo seemed to come together against Central (2-6).
"After (Tuesday) night, I felt like we wanted to come here and show everyone that we are an amazing team," Lamphier said. "Even though this wasn't a conference game, it was an important win on the road. We wanted to come out with energy and motivation to win and we did that."
Lamphier added that the Maroons struggled with their block and serving Tuesday. Those two areas were just fine against Central as the Maroons limited Central's attack at the net and put up a team total of 21 aces.
Lili Duffield led the Blue Devils with eight kills while Lilly Campbell had six kills and Miya Wilkins five. However, the rest of Central's attack could only combine for five kills thanks to a solid wall at the net from Lamphier, Kayla Veto, Nicole Ellis and Kamara Dickerson. Dickerson had three blocks in the closing set to help finish the match.
Ellis made life tough on Central as she finished with seven aces. Sophia Potter and Dickerson each chipped in three aces. Moline coach Sarah Fetter thought her team's serving — especially Ellis' — kept Central from getting into any kind of consistent offensive flow.
"(Ellis), honestly, just has a great pace to her serve," Fetter said. "She gets her hand behind the ball and it is a great float serve. It makes it very hard to pass, and it is either typically an ace or puts (the other team) out of system."
Defensively, Moline got big games from Maddie Peterson, Dickerson and Potter. Peterson finished with a match-high 27 digs while Dickerson had 21 digs and Potter finished with 11. Peterson's play, in particular, impressed Central coach Janelle Hester.
"Moline's libero (Peterson) is outstanding," Hester said. "She covers like 95 percent of the court."
Central's defense was fairly solid as well, led by Duffield's 20 digs and Lindsey Smith's 19. Lexi Huntley had 24 assists and led Central with four aces. Campbell had three blocks for the hosts as well. The Blue Devils were likely done in by their own mistakes, amassing close to 30 unforced errors.
However, Hester thinks her team is making strides as the season progresses.
"For us, our serve-receive tonight was 10 times better than it was last week against (Davenport) Assumption," she said. "The last four or five practices have been good, and we zoned in on more communications during the serve-receive, and we implemented that tonight. Unforced errors stink, especially when your team is trying to build momentum but, overall, the team is starting to play like they want to."
For the Maroons, picking up a road win against a solid team is always big, especially with the offensive balance Moline was able to record. Ella Ramsay led Moline (9-3) with 12 kills while Dickerson had 11 kills and Lamphier finished with eight kills. Potter racked up 33 assists in the win.
"We had a lot of ball control and we have a lot of weapons at the net," Fetter said. "What we've been working on is finding different ways to score. You can hit a ball a bunch of ways, but if teams keep digging you, you have to find other ways to score, and we were able to do that."