GENESEO — With half of its six-team field consisting of reigning regional champions, the Geneseo Volleyball Invitational was a showcase of quality.
Two of those defending postseason title-holders — Geneseo (3A) and Annawan (1A) — ended up in Saturday afternoon's championship game, and combined for six of the 10 players on the all-tournament roster.
Led by a trio of all-tournament honorees including MVP Maddi Barickman, the Maple Leafs took the title with a dominating 25-10, 25-15 sweep. Barickman dished out 12 assists and added six digs and two aces as the Leafs went 4-0 on the day to improve to 11-3.
"We came in, and Coach (head coach Casey Komel) kept telling us to set the tone from our first game," said Barickman. "We did that well, and rode the momentum the whole day."
A year after dropping a three-set title match heartbreaker to Wethersfield — another 1A regional champion from 2018 in the field — the Leafs did not drop a set in any of their four wins, including pool play victories over Kewanee and Mercer County and a 25-13, 25-14 semifinal sweep of Monmouth-Roseville.
"We've never won this tournament since I've been coach here, so it's exciting to win it this year," said Komel, who is in her fifth season at Geneseo, "All of our girls have put in a lot of hard work, so it was nice to get a lot of them into the title match."
In the championship win over the Bravettes (6-2), nine Geneseo players recorded at least one kill, a group led by sophomore middle blocker and all-tournament honoree Hannah Copeland, who finished with nine kills to go with three blocks.
Just as crucial in the Maple Leafs' title run was their defensive work. Led by senior libero and all-tournament selection Maggi Weller (12 digs, five aces), Geneseo constantly frustrated Annawan's best attacking efforts, allowing very few balls to hit the floor.
"That's definitely one of our jobs in the back row, to try and keep the team up, focused on the next play and moving on from there," said Weller, who also had 16 digs against Mon-Rose. "I felt like we did a good job of that today."
The Bravettes' all-tournament selections were solid in the title match. Courtney Baele had 12 assists, Emily Miller logged eight kills and four blocks and Ella Manuel booked four digs and three kills.
"Playing here definitely helps to improve our game," said Baele. "It's a step in the process. Playing against bigger schools will help us to upgrade our game, especially in the long run and the postseason, which is what we're looking forward to."
Tournament roundup: Mon-Rose's Titans took third place with a 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Kewanee. The Titans' Carly Gillen and Delaney Woodard and the Boilermakers' Josie DeBord and Tristan Nolan earned all-tournament kudos.
In the fifth-place match, Mercer County swept Wethersfield 25-21, 25-13 in a matchup of Lincoln Trail Conference rivals. Karli Stineman's five kills and two aces led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-5).