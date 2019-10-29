Prep volleyball
Moline wins, UT falls: In Class 4A regional play, the Moline Maroons found a way to hold off Pekin at the Pekin Regional while United Township was blitzed by top-seeded Minooka at the Minooka Regional.
Moline lost the first set 23-25, but battled back to win 25-19, 26-24.
"We had some nerves to start and it just seemed like we kept making errors most of the night," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Finally, at the end of the third set we went back to having been in those situations before this year and we finished them out."
Moline will play Normal Community on Thursday for the regional title.
"We played them in the first week in the season and they play great defense and have a lot of energy," Fetter said. "It seems like we always get to this regional championship game against Normal or Normal West. We are very excited to be here and we are hungry."
Minooka defeated UT 25-12, 25-4 to end the Panthers' season. No other information on the match was available at press time.
Maple Leafs block Dukes: Geneseo beat Dixon 25-16, 25-14 in the Class 3A Ottawa Regional on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs used their strength at the net on defense to take down the Dukes.
"We blocked really well," Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. "Not only were we getting a lot of stuff blocks for points, we also got the ball to a point where the defense in back couldn't set up. I think if you are a hitter and you keep getting your kill shot blocked back in your face it takes away a lot of your confidence."
The Maple Leafs (26-8) will battle former league foe LaSalle-Peru in Thursday's title game.
"We have not seen them this year," Komel said, "but we watched them (Tuesday) and I saw a lot of things we have seen in past years when we were in the conference together. It should be a great game."
Class 1A regionals: Hosting Annawan advanced into tonight's regional semifinals with a 25-12, 25-23 win over DePue. The Braves meet Peru St. Bede tonight after Monday winner Wethersfield meets Princeville. The title tilt is Thursday.
Galva and ROWVA also were both eliminated at the Williamsfield Regional. Galva fell to Brimfield (25-14, 25-10) and ROWVA was knocked off by Elmwood (25-11, 25-15).
Morrison's season ended, too, at the Earlville Regional at the hands of Lanark Eastland, 25-10, 25-8.
College men's basketball
St. Ambrose 101, East-West 86: The St. Ambrose men's basketball team opened the 2019-20 season on fire.
The Fighting Bees shot 80 percent from the field in the first half on the way to a road victory over East-West University. St. Ambrose shot 20 of 25 from the field in the first half, including 9 of 11 from 3-point land.
Michael Williams led the way with 20 points and former United Township prep Jake Meeske added 18. Also scoring in double figures for the Bees were Warren Allen with 15 points and John Kerr and Patrick Torrey with 11 apiece.
SAU returns to action Friday in the Clarke Tournament against Grand View.
College women's volleyball
SAU sweeps Calumet: A balanced attack in which 11 St. Ambrose players had kills, the Queen Bees rolled to a 25-9, 25-6, 25-17 CCAC victory over Calumet. Madisyn Johnson led the Queen Bees (7-20, 6-8 CCAC) with 10 of those kills and Abby Happ added six. Emma Marshall logged 10 kills for the winners.
Black Hawk swept: No. 20 Carl Sandburg scored the first repeat Arrowhead Conference title in 32 years by rolling past Black Hawk, 25-19, 25-17, 25-8.
It’s the eighth conference championship and first repeat Arrowhead title for the Chargers (31-11, 9-1) since winning four in a row from 1984-87. Sandburg shares the conference crown with Sauk Valley, which swept Illinois Valley on Tuesday.
Sophomore outside hitter Mallory Flynn (Alexis, Ill./United) picked up a team-high 13 digs for the Chargers. Black Hawk (15-15, 6-4) opens Region IV tournament action this weekend.