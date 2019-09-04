ALEDO — When Erica Biddle took over as head coach of the Mercer County volleyball squad, she knew she was inheriting a team with plenty of potential.
Returning a nucleus of eight letterwinners, seven of whom are seniors, the Golden Eagles seemed primed to make great strides after last year's 14-19 finish, and the early returns appear to be promising.
Mercer County is off to a solid 4-2 start and finished second behind undefeated Orion at last Saturday's Wethersfield Invitational in Kewanee. At Wethersfield, senior hitters Zoey Miller and Karli Stineman were named to the All-Tournament team.
Biddle, a 2002 Sherrard graduate who coached the MerCo freshman team last fall, knew that such a start was well within reach for this squad.
"It's definitely a strong group of girls, and I'm excited to begin my first year with them," she said. "Experience is one our biggest strengths; plus, this is a well-rounded, versatile group. They're quick learners and easily adaptable to different things."
Offensively, the Eagles boast a powerful frontline, with the trio of middle blockers Stineman and Ericka Sedam and outside hitter Miller. They also have two experienced setters to run the attack in Sheridan Hank and Lillian Hucke.
With Biddle installing a new offense this season, her club has done well to adapt, recent losses to Orion and Rockridge notwithstanding.
"They're doing well with it so far," she said. "I would like to see the girls be a bit more unpredictable, not get caught in the same rhythm. Just do some different things, give teams a different look."
As MerCo continues to adapt and grow, Biddle feels that this promising early start can lead to greater returns down the stretch.
"I think we'll do better as far as our record goes," she said, "and I think we can make a deeper (postseason) run. That's one of our goals."