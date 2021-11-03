 Skip to main content
Blowout: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley puts together statement win over Ankeny 3-1
Blowout: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley puts together statement win over Ankeny 3-1

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of sets to ambush Ankeny 3-1 during this Iowa girls high school volleyball game.

