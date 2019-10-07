Senior players on the Geneseo High School volleyball team, from left, Bailey Mitchell, Keeli Frerichs, Cora Varland and Eden McAvoy are hoping the community will “Pack the Place” at their home game vs. Kewanee on Thursday, Oct. 10. The game is a fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association and will include a bake sale. T-shirts and pledge forms will be available at the games with the sophomores taking the court at 5 p.m., followed by varsity. Members of the Geneseo Middle School volleyball teams will be recognized and team posters of GHS players will be available for “Autograph Night.”