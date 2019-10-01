GENESEO — The Geneseo volleyball team has been on the road for the last two weeks, playing in unfamiliar surroundings during their first campaign in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Lady Leafs returned home on Tuesday evening to battle the Panthers of United Township, with the intention of maintaining their position at the top of the conference standings.
Geneseo took care of business in workwomanlike fashion, defeating UTHS 25-11, 25-16.
The Lady Leafs improved to 18-4, and a league-leading 11-2 in the WB6. The Panthers fell to 5-10, 3-8 in the conference.
“It’s been a fun for us, transitioning to the Big 6, but the last couple of weeks have been tough and stretched us to the limit by playing in gyms we’ve not competed in before, like last Saturday at Wharton Field House in Moline,” said Geneseo coach Casey Komel. “It was important for us to get back home, in front of our fans, and concentrate on re-establishing our offensive scheme, and working to play a versatile style of play that features scrappy defense and fewer unforced errors.”
Geneseo was paced by junior Maggi Weller with 14 digs and five aces, junior Cadence Talbert with five kills and two digs, junior Brenna McGuire with five kills, Adeleen Dunker with 12 assists and three aces, junior Maddi Barickman with two aces, eight assists, three digs and a kill, and Keeli Frerichs with 10 digs and three aces.
United Township was led by junior Jade Hunter with eight kills, five digs and two blocks, senior Peyton Pustelnik with 10 assists, CeCe Zuniga with seven digs, and sophomore Brooklyn VanOpdorp with two kills and two blocks.
In the first set, after UTHS jumped out to a 3-1 lead, the Lady Leafs put together a seven-point run behind Weller's serving and scoring at the net by McGuire and Maddi Barickman to lead 8-3. The Lady Leafs maintained the lead throughout the first set with additional scoring by Talbert and sophomore Abigail Barickman.
“All of us are focused on helping our teammates every way we can, and it helps that we are such good friends and have played together for years,” said McGuire. “We also have a special bond of faith that brings us all together, we know that we are not just playing for each other and our school, but also playing for God.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Panthers showed resiliency in the second set, and in the early and middle stages, displayed the growth and development that coach Jillian VanOpdorp has been focusing on during the season.
“We have talented athletes on our team, and we definitely have taken several steps forward this season with wins over Sterling, Alleman, and Rockridge, and we are focusing on capitalizing on the opportunities presented to us by our opponents, and playing mistake-free,” VanOpdorp said.
UTHS relied on the net play of Hunter and VanOpdorp, along with the 5-1 setting of Pustelnik (primary setter on the court) to challenge Geneseo, but the all-court play of the Lady Leaf libero Weller, and Geneseo’s dominance at the net resulted in a 25-16 victory in the set, and a sweep for the Leafs.
“We have spent a great deal of time practicing and re-focusing after being on the road for so long," said Weller. "And I’m happy that we played so well as a team, and were able to rise to a higher level.”
VanOpdorp pointed to several positives in the Panther effort on Tuesday night.
“Our service game has been stellar for the last few matches, we had zero service errors in the first set, and only two errors in the second set, which are big keys for us,” VanOpdorp said. “Now it’s time for us to take the next step and prove that we can compete in our conference on any given night.”
Geneseo exhibited its team depth in the match, which Komel believes will pay off as the Leafs approach the post season.
“We have quality volleyball players up and down our roster, and were able to put all nineteen girls on the floor and maintain a high level of play, which will help us to build confidence and keep our opponents guessing as the season progresses,” said Komel.