PROPHETSTOWN — Hoping to be in the title mix in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Fulton volleyball squad has been tested early by teams from the other side of the league.
After battling through a tough first set to sweep Bureau Valley in their Monday opener, the Steamers came here Tuesday evening to face a second TRAC East club, Erie-Prophetstown. Again, coach Stacy Germann's club was pushed hard, but was able to score a second straight sweep with a 25-20, 28-26 victory.
Even with her squad off to a 2-0 start, Germann felt that the Panthers outhustled her team in Tuesday night's matchup.
"I told them that I thought E-P outscrapped up, and my girls agreed," she said. "We were watching a lot of balls drop. We need to instill some of that into our play."
When it looked as if Erie-Prophetstown was set to force a third set in its season opener, going up 23-17 in the second game, the Steamers found that scrappiness, reeling off seven straight points to force match point. The teams then jousted back and forth before kills by Kylee Collachia and Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth enabled Fulton to secure the win.
"I'm very proud of how hard they fought," E-P coach Heather Bruns said. "We're a young group; six of the seven in our starting lineup are juniors. It would've been nice to have the win, but I'm proud that they showed up and played as hard as they could."
Led by six kills apiece from Emily Brooks and Ady Scott, the Panthers also got a boost at the service line from Scott (five aces) and Lauren Neumiller (three aces). Brooks added eight digs, with setter Baylee Anderson notching 13 assists.
However, those efforts were not quite enough to counter Fulton's one-two punch of Collachia (15 assists) and senior middle hitter Emily Schipper, who tallied 10 kills, nine digs and three aces. Bruggenwirth added four blocks, and Megan Bailey chipped in four kills and two blocks.
"It really helps me, knowing I've got (at least) three options all the time to set to," said Collachia. "Having Megan up front helps; she puts up a big block, and I can always count on Emily to get the kill most of the time."
In the first set, Fulton worked its way to a 15-7 lead before E-P rallied to within 20-18 behind a trio of Scott aces. The Panthers carried that momentum into the second set with a 6-2 start and led most of the way, but were unable to come up with the finish to force a deciding third game.
"We try to practice pressure situations the best we can, but it's not the same in practice," said Bruns. "It was good for them to get the experience they got (Tuesday night)."