FULTON — When Stacy Germann took over as Fulton's head volleyball coach in the early 1990s, she was looking to bring stability to her new program.
Now, the Steamer stalwart is marking her 25th year at the helm. She began her quarter-century season with a two-set victory over Bureau Valley Monday evening.
"The program had been through a lot of different coaches," she said. "I came in, kind of molded it, and just kept on going. You have a lot of pride in it, and over time, it just becomes your own. It kind of becomes your baby."
Before Germann took the reins, Fulton volleyball had produced just two postseason trophies, both coming in 1978, when it captured district and sectional titles. In her tenure, the trophy case has expanded considerably. Under Germann, the Steamers have scored nine regional championships and four sectional titles, with their apex coming in 2003 when they scored their lone super-sectional plaque to date to reach the Class A state quarterfinals.
"Those are things you take pride in," she said. "When good things like that happen, you look at the kids and how excited they are, about volleyball and being a Steamer. You see that pride, and it feels good that you can instill that in the kids."
In fact, Germann values seeing her student-athletes move on to better things in their lives after high school, moreso than any championship trophies.
"The best feeling for me is to see the kids later in life, and to see how successful they are in their working world, with their own families," she stated. "Going on to play in college, seeing them be successful as adults, and knowing I may have given them a bit of help in that area.
"That's way more rewarding to me. I honestly couldn't tell you how many regional titles we've had. I can tell you which of my kids are successful in life, and the ones that keep in contact with me."
In terms of the on-court product, Germann is busy preparing for a new season, and is excited about the Steamers' prospects this fall.
Coming off a 17-20 finish last fall that ended with a loss in the Class 2A regional finals, Fulton returns 11 letterwinners, seven of whom are seniors, although it does have to replace graduated middle-blocking powerhouse Daekota Knott and her classmates, defensive specialists Kearra Kohrt and Rylee Leitzen.
"It seems like the last two years, we were young, so we feel like we need to get it done this year," Germann said. "We can tweak and fine-tune some things, dig into a lot of team things, and pick up where we left off."